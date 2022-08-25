Asda scraps best before dates on 250 items in fruit and veg

Supermarket giant Asda has announced it is scrapping best before dates on more than 250 of its fresh fruit and vegetable products, making it the latest retailer to ramp up efforts to tackle food waste.

The company said it plans to make the change across all its UK stores from next month, which will see it remove best before dates from a host of packaged fruit and vegetable products including citrus fruits, potatoes, cauliflowers, and carrots.

The decision follows similar moves from Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, and M&S, which have all concluded that best before dates can encourage consumers to throw out food that is still safe to eat. Best before dates are distinct from use by dates, which provide information on when produce may not be safe to eat.

Andy Cockshaw, head of technical at Asda, said the move could also help customers curb limit waste at a time of significant food price inflation. "Reducing food waste in our business and in customers' homes is a priority and we are always looking at different ways to achieve this," he said. "We know for customers this has become more important than ever in the current climate as many families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and are looking to make savings wherever they can."

Asda said it had been prompted to make the move following research from waste charity WRAP, which recently revealed the average family throws away more than £60 of food and drink each month.

Research from WRAP also found that globally food waste accounts for around eight per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with food waste responsible for around 36 million tonnes of emissions in the UK alone each year annually.

The move to ditch the best before dates also supports Asda's ambition to become a zero waste business and send zero waste to landfill, the company said, highlighting its target to reduce its waste by 20 per cent by 2025.

The best before dates are to be replaced by a new code, which Asda said will be used by store colleagues to ensure that the highest quality and freshness is maintained.

It added that is also providing additional guidance online and on packaging to help customers to understand how to best store and prepare fresh food, alongside tips on how to reduce food waste.

Catherine David, director of collaboration and change at WRAP, welcomed Asda's decision to remove dates to help tackle food waste. She said WRAP's research has shown that date labels on fruit and vegetables are "unnecessary" and estimated that removing them could prevent the equivalent of seven million shopping baskets worth of food from going to waste.

"We know that wasting food feeds climate change and costs us money," she said. "The influence of no date label or the right date label on what we use and what we throw away is huge. More supermarkets need to get ahead on food waste by axing date labels from fresh produce, allowing people to use their own judgement."

In related news, rival supermarket Lidl today announced it would start selling fruit and vegetables that have been "stunted"by the UK's drought conditions this summer.

Farmers have warned that the historic drought afflicing much of the UK has resulted in challenging growing conditions that mean many are struggling to meet strict produce specifications imposed by supermarkets. The standards are expected to result in intense financial pressure on farmers and a huge increase in food waste as crops that are edible but do not meet size and shape specifications are not delivered to supermarkets.

However, the Guardian reported this morning that Lidl has written to its British suppliers signalling they would try to accommodate produce hit by extreme weather. "Farmers across the country are facing a big challenge this year due to the extreme weather conditions experienced over the summer months," said Lidl GB's chief executive, Ryan McDonnell. "Whilst the crop coming out may look and feel a bit different to what we're all used to, it's still the same great British quality. We therefore want to show support for our suppliers by working with them to find solutions to help."