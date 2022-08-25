Tetra Pak slashes emissions 36 per cent

Global food packaging giant Tetra Pak has announced it achieved a 36 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across its global operations over the past year, as it this week published its 23rd annual Sustainability Report.

In addition to the emissions reductions, the company confirmed 80 per cent of its energy now comes from renewable sources, driven in large part by a doubling of its solar capacity to 5.55MW.

It also announced it invested €40m in advancing carton and recycling initiatives over the past year, supporting the collection and recycling of around 50 billion cartons.

"Sustainability is not just in the agenda - it is THE agenda," said Adolfo Orive, president and chief executive at Tetra Pak. "We must 'walk the talk' by maximising our positive impact on nature and society, by continuing to embed sustainability as a key business driver and decision-making criteria."

The report also provided an update on the company's plans to switch to more plant-based packaging and cups, revealing that it was able to save the equivalent of 96 kilo tonnes of CO2 by deploying alternatives to fossil-based plastic.

Other notable achievements announced in the new report include the successful completion and commercial validation of a polymer-based barrier to replace the aluminium layer in aseptic cartons. Tetra Pak said testing has started on a new fibre-based barrier - a first within food carton packages distributed under ambient conditions.

It also revealed it is on route to becoming the first carton packaging player in the food and beverage industry to launch a cap using attributed recycled polymers, which it said it is working on in partnership with Elvir, a subsidiary of milk processor Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

In addition, it said that it has partnered with several companies to transform potential food waste into sources of nutritious food and is investing in developing alternative protein-based food applications.

Alternative proteins offer scope for significantly reduced land and water use, compared with traditional sources, leading to a lower carbon footprint, the company said.

It also confirmed a new target to halve food waste, water consumption, and carbon footprints through the adoption of best practices across its processing lines by 2030.

"Our ambition is to lead sustainability transformation within our industry and our initiatives in this regard have continued over the last 12 months, working together with our customers and partners to support their own efforts as well," said Orive.

"The cost of inaction on sustainability today is a world we won't recognise tomorrow. Our progress depends on being able to embrace a mindset which drives both growth and sustainability for a better future."