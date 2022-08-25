Octopus Energy provides boost to plans to deliver UK's largest battery

Octopus Energy Group has this week launched a new renewables fund, the Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP), and confirmed its debut investment in a company that is pursuing plans to deliver the UK's largest battery.

The €220m fund has invested £35m in renewables developer Exagen, with the funds set to support the development of a range of renewable and battery storage projects.

The investment sees OEDP take a 24 per cent stake in Exagen, with the £35m transaction structured as a hybrid investment and project acquisition which will initially fund the development of three co-located solar and battery storage projects with an aggregate capacity of around 400MW across the Midlands and the North East. The solar farms are currently in development, and are expected to come online in 2023.

The developer added that the investment "cements" its plans to rapidly scale and build its current development pipeline of over 2GW of utility scale generation and storage projects throughout the UK. Exagen said it plans to develop and operate 5GW of such projects over the next decade and expand internationally.

Its flagship project to be funded by the investment is the development of a 500MW/1GWh standalone mega-battery in the Midlands. Expected to be operational in 2027, Exagen said the site will be the largest standalone battery storage site in the UK and will have the capacity to provide the energy equivalent to 235,000 UK homes' daily electricity usage. Its development team have already secured the land and grid connection for the project.

Octopus said its new OEDP fund will have a capacity of €220m (£185m) and will focus on investing in early stages of new green energy developments, which it described as "vital" to helping reduce Europe's dependence on gas imports and curb energy bills.

OEDP is targeting solar, onshore wind, and energy storage projects in the UK and the rest of Europe. It added that there's also potential to optimise assets through is KrakenFlex energy flexibility and trading platform, which currently manages 1,300MW of green energy assets.

"This fund is helping to unlock huge amounts of new renewable energy across Europe, turbocharging the journey to greater energy security," said Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive officer of Octopus Energy Generation.

"The more new green power we can build, the faster we can reduce our dependence on gas imports and drive down energy bills for people in the UK and the rest of Europe."

Jeremy Littman, founder and chief executive officer of Exagen, welcomed the new investment. "All of us at Exagen are thrilled by this ground-breaking deal with Octopus, which will support us in our mission to build smarter, flexible renewable generation projects across the grid, enabling communities access to cleaner, cheaper energy," he said. "I believe our commitment to our staff, our technology-focused approach to operations, and above all our passion for local communities and the environment has aligned us with the Octopus team and we're all looking forward to delivering on our promise together."

Octopus already manages around £4.4bn of renewable energy asses across Europe. Recent investments from the past year include floating offshore wind developer Simply Blue, onshore wind developers Wind2 in the UK and NorGen in Finland, and solar developer Gridsource in the UK.