Wildfarmed regeneratively farmed bread launches in Tesco

Credit: Wildfarmed
Sustainable farming pioneer teams up with supermarket giant to sell bread made from regeneratively farmed wheat in all its UK stores

Regenerative farming business Wildfarmed has announced a new deal with Tesco, which will see the supermarket stock its regenerative farmed bread across all its UK stores. Wildfarmed confirmed yesterday...

