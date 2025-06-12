Jaguar Land Rover hires supply chain experts to support electrification drive

clock • 2 min read
Credit: JLR
Image:

Credit: JLR

New hires will be tasked with enhancing supply chain mapping and traceability to help ensure sustainable sourcing of critical materials

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced it has hired 50 new team members to support its mission to become a full electric car brand by 2030. The luxury car brand said the new roles will be focused on...

