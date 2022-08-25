COP27: Boston Consulting Group named as exclusive consulting partner

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has been appointed as the exclusive consulting partner for COP27, which will take place in Egypt in Sharm-el-Sheikh this November.

In its role as a partner for the summit, BCG said it will support Egypt's COP27 Presidency by providing analytical capabilities and industry insights from its extensive experience helping companies, governments, and multilateral organisations accelerate their climate strategies.

The firm added that its appointment as a partner of COP27 follows its position as strategic partner for the COP26 Summit, which took place in Glasgow last year. It added it has previously been involved in partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN High Level Climate Change Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.

"COP27 is another critical moment to mobilise public and private actors in the urgent pursuit to limit global warming. We are honoured to play a role in support of COP27, hosted in Egypt," said Christoph Schweizer, chief executive at BCG. "At COP26, we saw progress across a broad agenda, but we need to go further and faster, even in spite of the global economic downturn and geopolitical challenges."

The announcement comes just days after the Prince of Wales marked the start of the 75 day countdown to COP27 by revealing plans to convene a two-day sustainable business summit in Egypt to coincide with the Summit.

The second Terra Carta Action Forum is pencilled in for 7-8 November and will follows the inaugural Terra Carta Action Forum that was held in Glasgow to coincide with last year's COP26 Climate Summit.

The news also comes on the same day as UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions Michael Bloomberg and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions Nigel Topping and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin announced they are to co-host the United Nations Climate Action: Race to Zero and Resilience Forum on September 21, 2022 in New York City.

The Forum, which will take place during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will bring together members of the largest ever alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions - including businesses, cities, regions, financial institutions, and civil and cultural leaders - to chart progress and showcase subnational actors raising the bar on net zero delivery and building resilience ahead of COP27.

"From Russia's invasion of Ukraine to record-breaking heatwaves and droughts, the past year has made it crystal clear that dependence on fossil fuels is not just an environmental threat, but an urgent economic and security issue as well," said Bloomberg, who also serves as the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience Global Ambassador. "Through the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience coalitions, cities, states, regions, and businesses are working together to build a safer, more resilient future powered by clean energy. This forum is a critical opportunity to highlight their progress over the past year and launch new partnerships in the lead-up to COP27."