COP27: Prince of Wales to convene sustainable business summit

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The Prince of Wales at the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal Awards | Credit: SMI
Image:

The Prince of Wales at the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal Awards | Credit: SMI

Terra Carta Action Forum to take place in Egypt to coincide with start of UN Climate Summit in November

The Prince of Wales is set to convene a two-day sustainable business summit in Egypt to coincide with the start of the COP27 Climate Summit in November, with the aim of unlocking increased private sector investment in a "more just, sustainable and affordable future".

Announced this morning to mark 75 days until the crucial UN climate talks kick off in Sharm el Sheikh, the second Terra Carta Action Forum is pencilled in for 7-8 November in the Egyptian coastal city to coincide with the COP27 World Leaders Summit.

The event is named after Prince Charles' Terra Carta initiative - a green business roadmap launched last year that has won the backing of 500 CEOs - and follows the inaugural Terra Carta Action Forum that was held in Glasgow to coincide with last year's COP26 Climate Summit.

"Over the past year, we have seen the increasingly devastating effects of climate change as the world warms, the seas rise and people across the planet suffer the disastrous consequences," the Prince of Wales said in a statement. "In 75 days, the world meets in Egypt for COP27, where we must focus on how to deliver the promises made in Glasgow to unlock trillions of dollars of private sector investment to transition the global economy to a more just, sustainable and affordable future." 

The event is being led by the Prince's Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a network of global CEOs across industries committed to building a more fair and environmentally sustainable economy, and aims to showcase the work of its various taskforces and alliances, it said.

Ahead of COP27, the SMI also plans to host its third CEO Summit during New York Climate Week in September, bringing together leading executives from around the world to discuss how to accelerate the green transition across industries and continents.

Bank of America chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan, who also co-chairs the SMI, said the private sector was "leading the way in helping drive a just transition to a low-carbon, sustainable future for nature, people, and planet".

"Working with the public sector, we can accelerate progress toward clean-energy security and a just transition. COP27 is another opportunity to continue our work," he said.

It came as Vodafone was today unveiled by the Egyptian government as the first headline corporate sponsor for COP27.

As a 'principal partner' for the UN summit, the telecoms giant said it would work alongside the Egyptian government to provide advanced telecommunications services to connect COP27 with its visitors, in addition to demonstrating how digital technology can be used to help address climate change, boost energy efficiency, support a more circular economy and increase food security, it said.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read described COP27 as a "crucial opportunity to accelerate the urgent and sustained action required to address the climate emergency".

"Vodafone believes business success should not come at a cost to the environment, and our partnership at COP27 will showcase the role our digital networks and services play in enabling society to address climate change and in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

The UK-based firm has set a target to achieve net zero emissions across its entire business and value chain by 2040, in addition to helping reduce the emissions of its business customers by 350 million tonnes by the end of the decade. It also aims to reuse, resell or recycled 100 per cent of its network waste.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Rishi Sunak promises 'massive energy efficiency' programme if elected PM

CBI: Soaring energy costs risk stifling business investment in net zero transition

Most read
01

Octopus Energy expands discounted 'Fan Club' tariff to households near West Yorkshire wind turbine

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

'Future energy super basins': Study reveals how only half of world's oil and gas regions are well-placed for energy transition

18 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Britishvolt co-founder and CEO steps down amid funding fears

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

19 August 2022 • 7 min read

More on Investment

Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme
Incentives

Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme

Organisations working on climate-related projects could receive multi-year grants, strategic support, and access to Personio HR management software for free

Amber Rolt
clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read
Viridios and BeZero join forces to improve carbon market transparency
Offsets

Viridios and BeZero join forces to improve carbon market transparency

BeZero's headline carbon ratings are to be incorporated in Viridios’ risk assessment platform VAI

Amber Rolt
clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read
'Fiduciaries must act': Ceres calls on world's largest firms to respond to global water crisis
Investment

'Fiduciaries must act': Ceres calls on world's largest firms to respond to global water crisis

New campaign aims to engage 72 of the world's largest companies and investors to drive reforms that can protect global water systems

Amber Rolt
clock 22 August 2022 • 5 min read