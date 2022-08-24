COP27: Prince of Wales to convene sustainable business summit

The Prince of Wales is set to convene a two-day sustainable business summit in Egypt to coincide with the start of the COP27 Climate Summit in November, with the aim of unlocking increased private sector investment in a "more just, sustainable and affordable future".

Announced this morning to mark 75 days until the crucial UN climate talks kick off in Sharm el Sheikh, the second Terra Carta Action Forum is pencilled in for 7-8 November in the Egyptian coastal city to coincide with the COP27 World Leaders Summit.

The event is named after Prince Charles' Terra Carta initiative - a green business roadmap launched last year that has won the backing of 500 CEOs - and follows the inaugural Terra Carta Action Forum that was held in Glasgow to coincide with last year's COP26 Climate Summit.

"Over the past year, we have seen the increasingly devastating effects of climate change as the world warms, the seas rise and people across the planet suffer the disastrous consequences," the Prince of Wales said in a statement. "In 75 days, the world meets in Egypt for COP27, where we must focus on how to deliver the promises made in Glasgow to unlock trillions of dollars of private sector investment to transition the global economy to a more just, sustainable and affordable future."

The event is being led by the Prince's Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a network of global CEOs across industries committed to building a more fair and environmentally sustainable economy, and aims to showcase the work of its various taskforces and alliances, it said.

Ahead of COP27, the SMI also plans to host its third CEO Summit during New York Climate Week in September, bringing together leading executives from around the world to discuss how to accelerate the green transition across industries and continents.

Bank of America chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan, who also co-chairs the SMI, said the private sector was "leading the way in helping drive a just transition to a low-carbon, sustainable future for nature, people, and planet".

"Working with the public sector, we can accelerate progress toward clean-energy security and a just transition. COP27 is another opportunity to continue our work," he said.

It came as Vodafone was today unveiled by the Egyptian government as the first headline corporate sponsor for COP27.

As a 'principal partner' for the UN summit, the telecoms giant said it would work alongside the Egyptian government to provide advanced telecommunications services to connect COP27 with its visitors, in addition to demonstrating how digital technology can be used to help address climate change, boost energy efficiency, support a more circular economy and increase food security, it said.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read described COP27 as a "crucial opportunity to accelerate the urgent and sustained action required to address the climate emergency".

"Vodafone believes business success should not come at a cost to the environment, and our partnership at COP27 will showcase the role our digital networks and services play in enabling society to address climate change and in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

The UK-based firm has set a target to achieve net zero emissions across its entire business and value chain by 2040, in addition to helping reduce the emissions of its business customers by 350 million tonnes by the end of the decade. It also aims to reuse, resell or recycled 100 per cent of its network waste.