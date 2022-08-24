Ignore global impacts of UK seafood consumption 'at our peril', WWF warns

WWF is today urging the UK government to undertake a "concerted and collaborative effort" to address the combined nature, climate, and social impacts of the UK's seafood consumption, as it called on Ministers to set a goal to ensure 100 per cent of seafood produced and consumed in the UK comes from sustainable sources by 2030.

New research today from the conservation group reveals that in 2019 the amount of seafood eaten in the UK reached 887,000 tonnes - equivalent to 5.2 billion portions of fish and chips by weight, of which more than 80 per cent was fished or farmed outside of UK waters.

WWF said the report, titled Risky Seafood Business, had for the first time quantified and analysed the amount of seafood consumed in the UK and its impacts. By examining the supply chains of 33 seafood species in UK and global waters, researchers assessed the various risks associated with the production and consumption of these species, ranging from their impact on ecosystems to their climate and social impacts.

The report found that some species groups such as mussels and sardines carry relatively low risk compared to species groups like swordfish and tuna, which were assessed as high risk across multiple areas, including their climate and ecosystem impacts.

Across all species groups, the report found that more than 250 Endangered, Threatened and Protected species, from whales and dolphins to seabirds and sharks, have been directly impacted by fisheries and aquaculture activities around the world that supply UK markets.

In its findings the WWF recognised that progress has been made to develop and strengthen certification schemes for seafood. But the group argued that its research reveals how significant environmental impacts persist, many of which are exacerbated by the complex supply chains that characterise seafood imports to the UK.

As such, it arguedthe UK government should strengthen regulations to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and set core environmental standards for seafood imports.

It has also suggested that retailers have a part to play, and that they should adopt the "Seascape" approach which prioritises the health of ocean ecosystems in their sourcing policies, which the WWF argued could improve fisheries management, including through offering more diverse seafood choices to consumers.

Overall, the report found that seafood which carries a lower environmental and social impact could offer a "relatively sustainable" source of protein.

According to a separate study produced for Nature Research Reporting, if managed sustainably global seafood production could increase by 36 to 47 per cent by 2050. In light of these figures, WWF argued significant reforms were "essential" if UK seafood consumption is to increase further.

"The ocean is the blue heart of our planet and we ignore its health at our peril," said Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF. "Protecting this precious resource should be the top priority of every single fishery around the world, yet for too long unsustainable practices have gone unchecked, draining the ocean of life.

"Moves to strengthen certification for sustainable seafood across the supply chain are a vital first step but they are not an end point.

"Along with efforts from retailers to improve transparency across global seafood supply chains, establishing core environmental standards for all food sold in the UK - including seafood - would have a transformative impact. We urge the UK government to play its part and take that step."