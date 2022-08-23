Viridios and BeZero join forces to improve carbon market transparency

Carbon credit and risk assessment platform Viridios has this week signed an agreement with ratings agency BeZero Carbon, which will see it provide its customers with access to BeZero Carbon's headline ratings for more than 250 carbon projects around the world.

The partnership will see the BeZero Carbon Rating, which gives an independent quality assessment on the likelihood of a carbon credit avoiding or removing a tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, integrated on to Viridios' carbon pricing and valuation AI platform - known as VAI - through BeZero Carbon's API Technology.

BeZero Carbon said its ratings use a seven-point scale, ranging from "AAA+, high likelihood" to "A, low likelihood", which provide information on how likely a carbon credit is to result in the removal or avoidance of a tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"Our partnership with BeZero brings together our unique carbon project datasets on our VAI platform, making it easier for those operating in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to make more informed investment decisions," said Viridios AI chief executive officer, Marcelo Labre.

"This partnership is another important step towards improving transparency in the VCM and helping market participants price and manage risk as they strive to reach their net-zero targets."

The partnership was also welcomed by BeZero Carbon chief executive, Tommy Ricketts, who said the deal promised to deliver a boost to the wider voluntary carbon market (VCM). "In order for the VCM to scale effectively, we need to build information architecture that helps all market participants to price and manage risk," he said. "This partnership is critical to increasing access to the data, insight and analytics that participants need to build confidence in this rapidly growing market and support the transition to net zero."

The move comes as growing number of initiatives around the world work to deliver more robust standards for carbon offsets that can better ensure that projects deliver promised emissions savings for the companies that invest in them.

