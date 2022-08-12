'Plastic-free homes': GreenSquareAccord debuts Europe's first plastic-free residential development

Sustainable developer GreenSquareAccord is close to completing Europe and the UK's first entirely plastic-free residential development project in the West Midlands, comprising 12 affordable homes which have been built using plastic-free alternative materials.

The company said it hopes the development will be used as an examplar for other developers to follow, hailing the project as "the first of its kind" in Europe.

The project is a re-development of a former factory carpark in the West Midlands, which is being developed into one-bedroom flats.

"We have reimagined what it takes to build a home by removing virtually all the plastic elements from the building replacing and them with non-plastic materials," said Carl Taylor, assistant director of new business at GreenSquareAccord.

"Although challenging, this project demonstrates what is possible and sets a new threshold in the sector for sustainable building. Our aim is for this project to influence others to embrace our approach and remove the plastic elements from their builds, helping to create a more sustainable building sector."

Plastic-free alternatives used in the project include wooden kitchen units and aluminium window frames, wiring using mineral based insulation rather than the usual plastic, and solar thermal heating systems which will provide low running costs and help to prevent fuel poverty, GreenSquareAccord said.

The main structure of the homes has been built using timber panels from GreenSquareAccord's low carbon manufacturing facility, LoCaL Homes.

The project was developed in conjunction with Redditch Borough Council and is part of the CHARM (Circular Housing Asset Renovation & Management) partnership, which is made up of representatives from four European countries including the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The €1.6m project received €967k of EU funding from the Interreg North West Europe funding partnership. GreenSquareAccord said it used the funds to research the reduction and removal of plastic in a real world large scale project.

Dr Ad Straub, associate professor of Public Commissioning in Construction at TU Delft, the lead partner in the Interreg bid who funded the project, said: "The virtually plastic free homes of GreenSquareAccord show a next step in circular housing construction taking account of life cycle assessment considerations applying bio-based construction and consider disassembly."

The news comes in the same week as a new study from the UK Green Building Council detailed how circular economy principles will prove critical to the built environment sector delivering on its net zero emissions goals, highlighting that re-using materials and renovating and repurposing existing buildings promised to deliver huge emissions savings.