Study: Construction industry must adopt circularity to deliver net zero by 2050

The construction industry can significantly reduce its carbon emissions and project costs, and ensure a successful transition to net zero, by embracing circular economy practices and re-using building materials such as steel.

That is the conclusion of a major new study from the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), titled How Circular Economy Principles can impact carbon and value, which aims to increase understanding within the built environment industry of how circularity can support reductions in whole lifecycle emissions. It also seeks to enable project decision-makers and key built environment stakeholders to strengthen the business case for implementing circularity principles in their projects.

The study demonstrates that circularity practices result in not just emissions savings, but can also help businesses deliver against a much broader set of organisational, social, environmental, and financial aims.

"The circular economy represents an enormous opportunity for the built environment industry," said Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive at UKGBC. "Today's research demonstrates that through the smart application of circular practices, significant carbon savings can be made across the entire lifecycle of a building, as well as delivering cost-benefits and providing opportunities to enhance social value."

This latest research follows on from UKGBC's study last year, The Net Zero Whole Life Carbon Roadmap, which detailed how a net zero carbon built environment is achievable by 2050, but also stressed that circular economy principles would be essential to achieving long term emissions goals.

"Whilst UKGBC's Roadmap confirmed a net zero carbon built environment is achievable by 2050, it also confirmed that meeting this target will require a transformational shift in the way we approach and deliver construction projects, with circularity as an important part of the solution," Hirigoyen added.

This week's report also highlighted how global material shortages and the fluctuating cost of raw materials had further strengthened the business case for circular thinking, whereby materials are re-used and existing building structures are upgraded and repurposed rather than demolished.

The research also offers a library of case studies which evidence the positive impact circularity is already delivering for new and existing projects across the UK.

A key conclusion of the report found that many new and existing building projects have already used circular economy principles and are able to demonstrate real world carbon reductions. For example, UKGBC highlighted the significant carbon savings occurring through the reuse of existing assets and materials with case studies in the report illustrating how significant upfront embodied carbon savings are being delivered through the reuse of existing structures, facades, and steel.

However, the research warned that there remains an important gap in industry knowledge when it comes to measuring and reporting the impact created through applying circularity.

The research concluded that measurement is infrequent, inconsistent, and difficult due to the lack of a common set of metrics and methods to measure both the whole life carbon and circularity of projects. However, UKGBC did acknowledge that many individuals and groups are working to improve clarity and consistency on these issues.

UKGBC said the findings of this latest research are primarily intended to be used by project decision-makers and key built environment stakeholders seeking to strengthen the business case for implementing circular practices across their projects. This includes developers, owners, and investors in real estate, as well as design, construction, and consultancy teams advising real estate clients on their new and existing developments.

Although the focus of the report is on non-domestic and domestic buildings, UKGBC said findings will also likely be relevant to infrastructure projects.