Study: Global EV sales soar 63 per cent in first half of 2022

Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) soared by 63 per cent in the first half of this year with a total of 4.2 million units sold, according to the latest figures from market analyst Canalys.

The figures for EVs sold include both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), according to the research.

Canalys said that demand for EVs has continued to grow in 2022, with the combination of new EV models, rising petrol and diesel prices, and continued government incentives helping to drive both consumer and corporate interest.

China continue to dominate the global market with 57 per cent of EVs sold in the first half of the year found in Mainland China.

However, the report warned that the global market was still subject to significant pent up demand, with supply constraints meaning that lengthy wait times for customers remain common. Canalys said that supply constraints coupled with worsening economic headwinds could start to impact new EV orders next year.

The report warned that the European EV markets had "lost momentum" during the first six months of the year, primarily as a result of strained supply chains.

However, while sales across the wider auto market declined, EV sales still rose nine per cent year-on-year during the first half of the year, according to Canalys' figures.

Consequently, 1.1 million EVs were delivered in Europe, representing an "impressive" 20 per cent share of all cars delivered, up from 16 per cent in the first half of H1 2021.

According to the figures, sales of plug-in hybrids fell considerably in 2022 - a trend Canalys expects to continue as the market favours BEVs, even though wait times for BEVs are still in the region of nine months to a year.

"European markets, such as the Nordics, have the highest EV penetration in the world, and might even see signs of market saturation until a new wave of EVs is launched," said Ashwin Amberkar, research analyst at Canalys. "Tesla holds the top two spots in Europe, with the Model Y SUV ahead of the Model 3 sedan. There have been no new EV launches in Europe to get close to the demand for the two Teslas."

China saw the highest increase in demand, with sales in Mainland China more than doubling during the period representing 118 per cent year-on-year growth, making it the biggest EV market globally, Canalys said.

"Twenty-six per cent of new cars sold in H1 2022 in Mainland China were EVs, and more brands and models keep hitting the market," said Jason Low, principal analyst at Canalys. "China's auto industry is showing signs of recovery from supply chain and lockdown challenges, with car companies accelerating production and the government offering tax benefits. With this momentum and strong consumer demand, EV sales should top five million by the end of 2022,"

US EV sales benefited from the launch and first deliveries of electric pick-up trucks in the first half of the year, Canalys said. Over 413,000 EVs were sold in the US during the period, including over 64,000 electric pick-up trucks. EV sales grew 62 per cent year-on-year and represented six per cent of all passenger vehicles delivered, the figures revealed. The impressive growth rates mean the US now accounts for 10 per cent of global EV sales, Canalys said.

"Despite the improved range of vehicle types and EVs from more brands, Tesla still accounted for almost 60 per cent of sales in the US in H1 2022," said Chris Jones, chief analyst at Canalys. "Popular car brands in the US, such as Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Nissan and Toyota, currently sell very few EV models between them. The sooner this changes, the better, and the US EV share will grow."

The US EV market is tipped for further rapid growth if the Biden administration passes the Inflation Reduction Act which was approved by the Senate last week and promises to introduce generous new tax credits for customers buying EVs.

The new report from Canalys comes in the same week as new date from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which revealed a 57.1 per cent hike in the sale of second hand EVs in the UK during the second quarter of the year.