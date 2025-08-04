Ford secures £1bn government funding to drive EV expansion

UK Export Finance announces £1bn loan to support auto giant's electric vehicle (EV) production
The UK government is providing Ford UK with a £1bn loan to help accelerate the auto giant's transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and provide thousands of jobs across its UK business. Announced last...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis