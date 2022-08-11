Clean power-promoting aerial art installation lands on Oxford Street

The Clean Power Campaign has partnered with London's Oxford Street to promote the transition to a low carbon future through a new aerial art installation, unveiled this week and spanning the entire length of the famous shopping street from Marble Arch to Tottenham Court Road.

The Clean Power campaign, which was founded by global movement #TOGETHERBAND as part of its efforts to promote progress against the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the installation would run for four weeks.

It aims to promote work to deliver on UN SDG 7, which pledges to "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all" by 2030.

The campaign operators said in an announcement that the project is aimed at both the public and businesses, and will call on the latter to sign up the Big Clean Switch - a platform which advises companies on how to switch to renewable energy and helps them to find green suppliers.

The art installation is designed by contemporary artist Morag Myerscough. It is made from recycled plastic from marine environments and consists of one hundred and five four-metre flags.

"With this work I wanted to put out an optimistic approach towards our future, if we work together we can help make the changes we need to happen," said Myerscough.

"The oranges, greens and blues represent the sun, sea and air that we need to power ourselves to a renewable future."

According to the campaign, the installation marks only the second time the famous flags have changed on Oxford Street this year. It is also the first time they have been used to promote an environmental cause.

Once the artwork has made its debut in London's West End, the campaign will embark on a world tour that will see it visit Japan, The US, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Clean Power campaign said it aims to use art as a catalyst to drive change and aims to educate and empower individuals and businesses to create a positive environmental impact.

Money is being raised for the campaign via the sale of digital artwork, also by Myerscough, for £3. The campaign said it will use the money raised from the digital art sale proceeds to fund the installation of new community rooftop solar energy in central London alongside the planting of a new woodland in Greater London. It said it will then also support different initiatives in the cities it visits over the coming months.

The installation is accompanied by a Clean Power sculptural work and animated graphic artwork, which will debut on September 1st on the Piccadilly Circus lights.

The project is also being promoted through the use of QR codes which allow anyone in the UK to view the installation and visit the Clean Power Campaign's website, which features energy-saving tips as well as news and developments of the initiatives that the campaign is supporting.

"This campaign gives the British public a way to get actively engaged in the fight against climate change. This is not just a global issue, but a local one, with local solutions. We want to showcase these and help individuals and businesses engage with and support initiatives that are working towards creating a greener future," said Oliver Wayman, #TOGETHERBAND co-creator.

"We want to instil a sense of hope and show that there are positive, solutions-based approaches to climate change, which accelerate the transition towards a zero carbon future while improving our local environments and communities."

The campaign was also welcomed by Dee Corsi, chief operating officer of the New West End Company, who said: "London's West End is committed to becoming a more sustainable district through our overall path to net zero carbon, sustainable customer experiences and improved air quality. The Clean Power campaign encapsulates the work that we as a District need to deliver to ensure that we achieve our overall ambition for the West End to be the leading global destination for sustainable retail, leisure, dining and the built environment."