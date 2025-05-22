Is a failure to link exec pay and climate targets increasing corporate risk exposure?

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Planet Tracker research warns investors face major risks from the widespread mismatch between executive incentives and corporate sustainability goals

Most major companies now recognise the importance of sustainability and climate targets, but executives at some of the world's most high-profile corporates are still not being incentivised to achieve them...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ClimateAi launches 'world-first' AI model for climate resilience planning

'Disastrous lost decade': Home retrofit policy failures pushing energy targets further off track

More on Incentives

Government to expand Boiler Upgrade Scheme to include emerging green heating technologies
Incentives

Government to expand Boiler Upgrade Scheme to include emerging green heating technologies

Government said proposals aim to give households 'greater choice' when looking to upgrade their home's heating systems

Amber Rolt
clock 30 April 2025 • 4 min read
Warm Home Prescription: Service extended in bid to prevent 'tens of thousands' of avoidable winter deaths
Incentives

Warm Home Prescription: Service extended in bid to prevent 'tens of thousands' of avoidable winter deaths

Pilot project from Energy Systems Catapult welcomes new partners, as warm home prescribing service trial is extended following initial successes

Amber Rolt
clock 27 February 2025 • 3 min read
NatWest launches 'Sustainability Solutions' platform to support businesses net zero efforts
Incentives

NatWest launches 'Sustainability Solutions' platform to support businesses net zero efforts

Bank launches new free-to-use online tool to help businesses navigate rising energy costs and growing pressures to reduce carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 20 February 2025 • 2 min read