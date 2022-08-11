The UK is on the brink of a new era of climate litigation - corporates need to get ready

5 min read

The High Court's landmark decision that the UK's Net Zero Strategy is unlawful has set a precedent that could pave the way for a new form of climate litigation, write White & Case LLP lawyers

On 18 July 2022, the English High Court handed down its landmark decision in an action brought against the UK Government by Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and the Good Law Project. The claimants...

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Making good progress': The headlines from the UK's latest UN climate progress report

The UK's progress on emissions reductions, climate policy, and international finance has been charted in its latest National Communication report to the UN - BusinessGreen takes a look at the key takeaways

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 August 2022 • 8 min read
An artist's impression of the underground mine | Credit: West Country Mining
Policy

Decision on controversial Cumbria coal mine delayed until November

Government tells Friends of the Earth it needs more time to consider 'complex matter'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 August 2022 • 3 min read
Liz Truss is the runaway favourite in the Tory leadership debate | Credit: Liz For Leader, Twitter
Politics

Liz Truss renews attacks on solar farms, vowing to free fields from 'paraphernalia'

Foreign Secretary promises to stop fields being filled with 'paraphernalia' like solar farms at latest hustings event, as net zero champion Chris Skidmore defects from Rishi Sunak campaign

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 August 2022 • 6 min read