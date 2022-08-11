Second-hand EV sales soar 57 per cent in second quarter

Sales of second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) rose by 57.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year, despite overall sales of used cars falling by around 20 per cent in the same period, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The trade body said that while the rest of the market faced the knock-on impact of the ongoing shortage of semiconductors that has hit sales of bew cars, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales reached 16,782 units, which doubled EVs market share to one per cent.

Sales of plug-in hybrids were described as stable during the period, recording one per cent growth and commanding a 0.9 per cent share of the market. However, sales of second-hand hybrids (HEVs) declined by 0.4 per cent with a 2.4 per cent share of the market.

The SMMT figures confirm that used petrol and diesel vehicles remain dominant across the second-hand market, totalling nearly 1.7 million units and accounting for 95.6 per cent of sales during the period. But the latest data suggests that the used EV market is starting to pick up momentum, as demand for new EVs continues to soar to record levels.

Some experts have voiced concerns that drop off in battery performance could undermine demand for second-hand EVs, but advocates of EVs maintain that on-going improvements in the range and durability of batteries mean demand for second-hand EVs is set to soar in the coming years as drivers look to take advantage of the hugely reduced running costs plug-in models offer.

"It was inevitable that the squeeze on new car supply would filter through to the used market," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive. "Despite this, Britain's used car buyers clearly have a growing appetite for the latest low and zero emission cars, and we need a thriving new car market to feed it. The next Prime Minister must create the conditions to drive consumer confidence, especially in EVs, to drive the fleet renewal necessary to meet our decarbonisation goals."