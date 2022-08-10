Estée Lauder commits to full corporate fleet EV transition by 2030

clock • 3 min read
Estée Lauder commits to full corporate fleet EV transition by 2030

Cosmetics giant promises to transition its entire corporate fleet of vehicles to electric models by 2030 as it joins the Climate Group's EV100 initiative

Global cosmetics giant The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has joined the Climate Group's EV100 initiative, pledging to switch its entire global fleet of vehicles to electric models by 2030.

ELC is the first global beauty brand to join The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, which brings together companies companies that committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicle (EV) fleets.

The company said that the transition of its corporate fleet to 100 per cent electric "will greatly contribute towards reducing Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which supports progress towards its 2030 science-based target (SBT) and sends a strong market signal that there is demand for EVs from the business community".

"The Estée Lauder Companies has a deep commitment to helping accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, and the electrification of our corporate fleet is an important next step in our sustainability journey," said Nancy Mahon, senior vice president for global corporate citizenship and sustainability at ELC. "Our hope is that our commitment to clean transportation will not only help to reduce our impact and engage our employees in our commitment, but also inspire similar action by others in the industry and beyond."

ELC said the pledge would cover its entire global corporate fleet of both owned and leased sales and executive vehicles. 

It added that the move would build on its wider efforts to decarbonise its own operations. In 2020, the company said it had achieved its goal to source 100 per cent renewable electricity for its direct operations, reaching the target it set on joining the RE100 global corporate renewable energy initiative.

The company said that transitioning ELC's global corporate fleet away from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs would help to tackle one of ELC's more significant sources of its Scope 1 emissions.

The move was welcomed by Sandra Roling, director of transport at the Climate Group. "As the first prestige beauty company to join the EV100 global initiative, The Estée Lauder Companies' commitment to EV100 will help to elevate the initiative and encourage more companies to make the commitment to fully electric," she said. "ELC's commitment today further underlines the demand signal leading businesses are sending - the future of road transportation is electric."

ELC said it has already begun implementation of a roadmap to meet the new commitment by 2030. Within its Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, the company has ordered EVs for testing and deployment and will continue to work with site managers to deploy the charging infrastructure needed to support its fleet.

While ELC's latest commitment addresses its directly controlled fleet, the company added that it is also furthering its efforts to reduce emissions from transportation and distribution activities that contribute to the company's Scope 3 value chain emissions. Efforts to move to low-emissions vehicles in itds supply chain are underway in partnership with ELC's third-party partners and suppliers, the company said.

As part of this process it has already begun transitioning local transportation vehicles from diesel trucks to EVs in regions such as Canada and Switzerland, it added.

In addition, the company is also looking to encourage more of its employees to switch to EVs and is continuing to invest in the installations of EV charging stations at many of its owned facilities worldwide, including at sites in Melville, New York; Blaine, Minnesota; Petersfield, United Kingdom; Markham, Ontario; and its new distribution centre in Galgenen, Switzerland.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Swansea retrofit programme hails 100 home milestone

EV charging app Zap-Map raises £9m to help power international expansion

Most read
01

How the net zero sceptics' medieval arguments are being overwhelmed by a very modern reality

09 August 2022 • 14 min read
02

Cure or curse: Can 'next-generation' biofuels turbocharge the net zero transition?

08 August 2022 • 12 min read
03

Are Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on a climate collision course with the public?

03 August 2022 • 8 min read
04

Big names including Amazon, Honeywell, Mitsubishi line up behind green hydrogen

05 August 2022 • 6 min read
05

India strengthens national net zero strategy with new 2030 emissions goals

04 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Beyond Meat
Supply chain

Could a more standardised approach to eco-labelling drive greener food choices?

First-of-its-kind study finds plant-based food has far smaller environmental impact than meat and dairy – but argues consumers need clearer information if they are to make the switch

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 August 2022 • 5 min read
Zap-Map being used on Apple Car Play
Investment

EV charging app Zap-Map raises £9m to help power international expansion

UK-based Zap-Map has raised fresh funding from Good Energy Group and Fleetcor UK Acquisition Limited

Amber Rolt
clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
Home Depot announces sustainability fixes across its business
Efficiency

Home Depot announces sustainability fixes across its business

US DIY retail giant publishes annual ESG Report, detailing how it has cut electricity usage by 50 per cent across its portfolio since 2010

Amber Rolt
clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read