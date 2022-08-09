Swansea retrofit programme hails 100 home milestone

Welsh affordable housing company Pobl Group has announced it has completed ambitious green retrofit upgrades to 100 homes in Penderi, Swansea, as part of a wider domestic energy efficiency scheme that is being delivered across the region.

Pobl Group is working alongside energy supplier Sero and insulation group Everwarm to deliver the The Penderi Energy Project - a retrofit scheme which aims to reduce the carbon emissions of 650 homes by as much as 350 tonnes a year through the deployment of a raft of clean technologies.

The first 100 homes to be improved through the scheme have been fitted with batteries that harness power generated by linked solar panels, Pobl Group said in an update. The batteries allow for stored power to then be drawn down by the homes when required, allowing them to minimise demands on the grid at times when power prices are at their highest.

According to Pobl Group, this 'commuity energy sharing scheme' is the first of its kind in the UK and could allow residents to receive a combination of cheaper electricity and access to a shared fund, which could be used to further reduce their energy bills.

Pobl Group, which owns and manages the homes included in the scheme, said the approach promises to address any inequality that results from differing levels of solar power generation by ensuring all residents benefit from the energy generated by the community, regardless of their individual location.

"We've been able to complete these first 100 solar installations by working closely with the community and together as partners," said Solitaire Pritchard, director of regeneration at Pobl Group. "This is just the start but the benefits are already being seen. Each installation helps decarbonise energy in Penderi and helps reduce home energy bills today and long into the future - that will make a huge practical difference to the community at a time when energy prices are soaring."

The homes will also have smart technology and energy controls installed by Sero, while Western Power Distribution is to undertake grid infrastructure upgrades to enable the project.

Western Power Distribution is to use the pilot scheme to trial the positive effects on local grid infrastructure of renewable energy generation and storage capacity that are managed through systems installed in people's homes.

"We have in the last few weeks seen the highest temperatures ever recorded in Wales, and this has brought into focus more than ever why we need to be tackling the climate emergency, and reducing carbon emissions from our existing homes has a critical role to play in this," said James Williams, co-founder of Sero. "Alongside the spiralling cost of living crisis, the need for retrofit has never been greater, and that is why it is so important to be demonstrating how we can deliver innovative projects at scale, such as Penderi."

The Penderi Energy Project is supported by £3.5m EU funds from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Welsh Government and is part of a wider investment and retrofitting scheme into the Penderi area.