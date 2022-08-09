Campaigners launch legal challenge against Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station planning permission

Campaigners have launched a legal challenge against the government's decision to grant planning permission to the Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station in Suffolk, arguing that development consent has been granted unlawfully.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C Limited (TASC) has written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge the decision and have also sent a pre-action protocol letter (PAP), which signals the start of the judicial review process.

In evidence presented to the Examining Authority (ExA), TASC argued the water supply can not be guaranteed in the area and as such there could be potential damage to the coastline.

"Even to consider building a £20bn+ nuclear power plant without first securing a water supply is a measure of the fixation this government has for nuclear power and its panic in making progress towards an energy policy which is as unachievable as it is inappropriate for the 21st century challenges we face," said TASC chair Pete Wilkinson.

The ExA accepted the arguments in part, and recommended refusal of development consent. However, Kwarteng rejected the advice and granted consent on 20 July 2022.

TASC is now taking further action and is being represented by law firm Leigh Day with additional support from local environmental group Coastal Friends of the Earth.

In its letter to the Business Secretary, TASC argued the decision to grant consent to the project is unlawful on a number of grounds.

The group that there was not a proper assessment of the environmental implications of the project as a whole and accused the government of ignoring the issue of whether a permanent water supply could be secured for the plant.

They have also called for an explanation as to why the Secretary of State disagreed with Natural England's warnings about the risks of not assessing all elements of the planning proposal at the Development Consent Order stage.

"Our client is understandably shocked that the Secretary of State has gone against the considered and reasoned view of the independent Planning Inspectorate and granted development consent in a potentially legally flawed manner," said Leigh Day solicitor Rowan Smith.

"TASC has very real concerns that the environmental impacts of Sizewell C have not been properly assessed. If the Secretary of State does not see the error of his ways, then we intend to do all we can to bring this to the Court's attention."

However, a spokesperson for Sizewell C challenged the campaign group's concerns over water supplies for the site."In the first 9-12 months of construction, water will be supplied to site using water tankers," they said. "After that, water will be supplied using a desalination plant which will draw its water from the North Sea.

"Northumbrian Water has committed to providing a permanent supply to the project and is aiming for this to be in place by the late 2020s. Should this not become available until later, the desalination plant could continue to operate throughout the construction phase. The government was satisfied with the water plan during construction and with the long-term plan."

When contacted the Department for Business, Energy, Industrial and Strategy said it cannot comment on any potential legal challenge.