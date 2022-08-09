Home Depot announces sustainability fixes across its business

US DIY retail giant Home Depot has announced it reduced its combined Scope 1 and 2 direct carbon emissions by approximately 172,000 metric tons in 2021, an achievement it says is equivalent to taking more than 37,000 cars off the road.

In its new 2022 ESG Report, published yesterday, the retail giant also revealed it had reduced its electricity consumption by approximately 11 percent year-on-year in US stores, despite adding five new stores to its portfolio. It added that it has now managed to cut electricity usage by 50 per cent across its entire US portfolio since 2010 thanks to a raft of energy saving measures.

In addition to progress against its company-wide sustainability targets, the new ESG report also detailed how Home Depot is working to encourage its customer base to make more sustainable choices when shopping and completing DIY projects.

Home Depot's chief sustainability officer, Ron Jarvis, said the company wants to "see sustainability be the norm for the entire industry", highlighting how the firm is investing heavily in its supply chain to reduce emissions.

He said these investments have helped the firm to reduce the number of trucks that it needs on the roads curbing its fuel emissions in the process. He also pointed to investments which are being made to the stores themselves, including installing LED lighting, which he said had helped to reduce both operating costs and electricity consumption.

"We believe that by working with our suppliers to bring innovative and sustainable products to market, we help our customers create more sustainable homes and workplaces," Jarvis said. "Our efforts to drive innovation can be seen in every aisle of the store, and we believe this is a key differentiator in the market.

"We are encouraged when we see other retailers take big swings and do innovative things that push all of us to do a better job of protecting the planet, and we hope the innovation that we bring through our operations and products motivates others to do the same."

The retailer also provided an update on its 'Eco Action' programme, where customers are supported to take on more sustainable DIY projects and choose greener products which can save water and energy and are formulated to reduce certain chemicals.

The update came just a day after the US Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which incorporates a raft of incentive programmes designed to slash US emissions, including a package of consumer-facing tax breaks and grant programmes that aim to deliver domestic energy efficiency upgrades, rooftop solar arrays, domestic EV charge points, and heat pumps to millions of US households.