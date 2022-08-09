To tackle climate change, engineering needs to be more diverse

Engineers are on the frontlines of tackling climate change, and as such they need to represent a broad cross-section of society, writes Arup's Divya Bhanderi
Tackling the climate crisis is a global challenge which will require the cooperation of people and organisations from all over the world. The built environment is the source of almost 40 per cent of global...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial