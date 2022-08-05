UK's Connected Kerb selected to charge-up ambitious New York EV charger pilot

UK-based electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure specialist Connected Kerb has announced that it has been selected to deliver charging points across New York City, as part of a major pilot project which aims to help accelerate the switch to zero emission cars and reduce air pollution across the city.

Connected Kerb is to deliver on-street EV chargers in New York for a project that aims to demonstrate that public access to charge points can increase EV ownership amongst the 50 per cent of residents that park their cars on the street.

The project forms part of the DOT Studio - a collaboration between the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) and Newlab - that aims to deploy emerging technologies to advance planning, operations, and real-time management of transportation networks across New York City in line with the City's Vision Zero and wider sustainability goals.

The findings from the initial pilot will inform wider EV charging network rollouts across New York City, helping to realise the city's goal of installing 10,000 curbside chargers by 2030 and electrifying 20 per cent of municipal parking bays by 2025.

EV ownership in New York is rapidly expanding. In 2021, around 15,000 EVs were registered in the city, with over 5,000 of these sold in 2020 alone. In addition, The Biden Administration is targeting 50 per cent of all new vehicle sales to be electric across the US by 2030 with the White House's new climate legislation set to provide a further boost to the US EV market if it passes as planned in the coming weeks.

However, Connected Kerb warned that a lack of publicly accessible charging infrastructure is "slowing New York's EV transition". Around half of the cars in the city owned by residents are parked on the street in New York rather than private driveways, which has meant that prospective EV buyers have reported that convenient access to charging remains a major barrier to purchasing EVs.

The DOT Studio collaboration said that they hope the Newlab pilot project will help tackle this challenge by proving accessible and reliable charging infrastructure can be deployed in some of New York's most densely populated urban areas, where space is at a premium.

They added it could also show that charging infrastructure can be adapted to local requirements like electrical standards and certifications.

"There are around two million light duty vehicles in New York City, accounting for 80 per cent of transport emissions," said Steve Richardson and Nick Dobie, co-founders of Connected Kerb.

"New York City DOT has established ambitious goals to eliminate these emissions by boosting electric vehicle adoption, and The DOT Studio project will provide crucial a blueprint for how to deliver world-leading charging infrastructure to support that goal - supercharging EV uptake, cutting emissions and improving public health."

Connected Kerb is to receive funding to install the first wave of EV charging points and is currently exploring locations at the Brooklyn Navy Yard to deliver a 'living lab' that will demonstrate Connected Kerb's 'smart city' infrastructure.

The company said it has selected Charge Infrastructure, a division of Charge Enterprises, to be its preferred installation provider for the project. Charge Infrastructure offers end-to-end services for EV charging ecosystems, from project management to installation and maintenance.

Connected Kerb said it was selected for the project in June 2022. It highlighted the flexibility of its charger infrastructure, which it said can also be integrated into street furniture such as bollards and can also use other smart technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and air quality sensors.

It added that the power infrastructure used for its chargers is installed below ground, which means it is able to offer a longer lifespan by protecting the infrastructure as well as allowing the company to add additional plug sockets above ground as demand grows in the future.

"Enabling greater EV adoption is critical to achieving New York City's net zero goals, and we are pleased to collaborate with NYC DOT and Connected Kerb through the DOT Studio to help realise the vision for a more sustainable, resilient and equitable city," said Shaina Horowitz, vice president of product and programmes at Newlab.

"We expect the pilot to provide invaluable data on how to most effectively deploy EV charging infrastructure in densely populated areas and make scalable EV use possible, with potential implications for both NYC and cities around the world."

Chargepoint providers Char.gy and Voltpost are also participating in the project.