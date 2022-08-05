Government awards £37m to biomass and hydrogen innovation projects

The government has awarded £37m in funding to projects that can increase UK production of sustainable biomass feedstocks and hydrogen, as it looks to accelerate the development of two sectors that could play a critical role in the net zero transition.

In an announcement yesterday the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) revealed that 12 projects are receive £32m under Phase 2 of the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme, while a further 22 projects have been awarded a share of £5m of funding as part of the Hydrogen BECCS (biomass energy with carbon capture and storage) Programme.

"Accelerating home-grown renewables like biomass is a key part of ending our dependency on expensive and volatile fossil fuels," said Energy Minister Greg Hands. "This £37m of government investment will support innovation across the UK, boosting jobs whilst ensuring greater energy security for years to come."

The use of biomass feedstocks to generate energy or produce fuels remains controversial in some quarters, with critics arguing that soaring demand for land to produce the energy crops or wood chips used by biomass and biofuel firms can lead to increased emissions.

However, the government maintains that sustainable biomass feedstocks can be harnessed to deliver significant net reductions in emissions, while the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has indicated that it sees some forms of biomass playing a role in the net zero transition.

As such, the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme aims to support projects that can identify and scale up new forms of sustainable biomass feedstocks. Phase 2 of the programme is set to support projects that can be developed from the design stage into working prototypes. BEIS said the chosen projects would then be used to showcase new and innovative methods of growing sustainable biomass materials, which can be used to produce low-carbon energy.

One of the projects to receive funding includes an Aberystwyth University-led programme dubbed 'Miscanspeed', which aims to explore methods for accelerating the breeding of high-yielding, resilient miscanthus grass varieties that are well-suited for biomass use.

Meanwhile, SeaGrown Limited in Scarborough is to receive more than £2.8m to develop new techniques to farm and harvest seaweed off the North Yorkshire coast for use as a biomass feedstock.

In addition, BEIS yesterday confirmed it is to award £5m in funding to support innovation in low carbon hydrogen technologies through its Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme.

The government said the funding would support organisations working on projects which can produce hydrogen from biogenic feedstocks that are combined with carbon capture capabilities to ensure minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

The £5m of funding is available through Phase 1 of the programme, which will provide up to £250,000 per project for scoping and development work.

The Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme forms part of the BEIS £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which it said aims to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative clean energy technologies and processes through the 2020s and 2030s.

During Phase 1 of the programme 22 organisations have been awarded funding, including start-ups and small-and-medium-sized enterprises.

Funding will be used to support the development of project proposals aimed at delivering commercially viable innovative hydrogen BECCS technology solutions across three main categories.

These include feedstock pre-processing, which features the development of low cost, energy and material efficient technologies which will optimise biogenic feedstocks for use in advanced gasification technologies. The development of advanced gasification technology components focusing on improving syngas quality and upgrading for generation of hydrogen are also being explored. And the development of novel biohydrogen technologies, such as dark fermentation, anaerobic digestion, and waste-water treatment, which can be combined with carbon capture.

Projects which received part of the £5m funding package included a University of Hull led project dubbed 'Project Bluegen', which explores the production of bio-refinery waste through the conversion of lignocellulosic biomass.