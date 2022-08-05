Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 launch e-waste-busting digital lending scheme

clock • 2 min read
Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 launch e-waste-busting digital lending scheme

Tech Lending Community Fund recycles tablets and tech to both reduce waste and provide people in need with access to smart devices

Environmental charity Hubbub and mobile operator Virgin Media O2 have awarded five charities a share of £400,000 from their Tech Lending Community Fund to support programmes that reduce e-waste and provide tablets and data to people in need.

The organisations said grants of between £55,000 and £83,000 have been made to five organisations across the UK that provide crucial support to women seeking refuge from domestic violence, refugees, asylum seekers, and people at risk of homelessness.  

The Tech Lending Community Fund also aims to support the circular economy, Hubbub said, as it provides an opportunity to ensure tablets are reused, extending their life and preventing them from ending up in landfill as e-waste. 

"This unique community lending scheme has two key benefits: it allows people at their most vulnerable to access essential services and stay in touch with loved ones, and it also tackles e-waste by giving another life to unwanted tablets and diverting them from ending up in landfill or incineration," said Alex Robinson, chief executive at Hubbub.

Virgin Media O2 said it has ambitions to use the Tech Lending Community Fund to connect one million digitally excluded people through free or affordable connectivity and services by 2025.

The five charities that have been awarded grants to participate in the device lending scheme are Thames Reach, Kurdish and Middle Eastern Women's Organisation, Willowacre Trust, Refuge, and Leeds Refugee Forum. 

Between them they will provide more than 1,000 tablets to people living in temporary accommodation and who are digitally excluded. The tablets will be powered by free O2 mobile data provided by the National Databank, which was set up by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation.   

The organisations said they hoped the tablets and data will help people to improve their digital skills, and access essential services such as healthcare appointments, mental health support, training courses, and apply for jobs and take part in virtual interviews. 

The grant fund is also supported by Amazon which is providing an additional £100,000 to support the running costs of the lending hubs. 

The Tech Lending Community Fund builds on Hubbub and Virgin Media O2's Community Calling programme, which launched in 2020. They said that since its inception the programme has redistributed and recycled more than 10,000 donated smartphones.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Structural growth': Global sales of fuel cell vehicles jump 80 per cent in 2021

UK's Connected Kerb selected to charge-up ambitious New York EV charger pilot

Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Electrification is going to be massive': Wood Mackenzie's Simon Flowers on the net zero commodities transformation

01 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Recycling

ZeroAvia's hydrogen plane
Technology

Big names including Amazon, Honeywell, Mitsubishi line up behind green hydrogen

A flurry of funding rounds have underscored how many big corporates are keen to turbocharge the fledgling hydrogen market

Seb Peltekian, GreenBiz.com
clock 05 August 2022 • 6 min read
Government awards £37m to biomass and hydrogen innovation projects
Technology

Government awards £37m to biomass and hydrogen innovation projects

Latest wave of funding from innovation programmes aims to drive development of sustainable biomass feedstocks and new low carbon hydrogen technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2022 • 3 min read
Xlinks chalks off latest milestone for Morocco-UK solar link project
Infrastructure

Xlinks chalks off latest milestone for Morocco-UK solar link project

Company inks contract with engineering giant WSP to advise on plans for four HVDC convertor stations and ancillary works for the ambitious Morocco-UK solar power project

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2022 • 2 min read