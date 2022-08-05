Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 launch e-waste-busting digital lending scheme

Environmental charity Hubbub and mobile operator Virgin Media O2 have awarded five charities a share of £400,000 from their Tech Lending Community Fund to support programmes that reduce e-waste and provide tablets and data to people in need.

The organisations said grants of between £55,000 and £83,000 have been made to five organisations across the UK that provide crucial support to women seeking refuge from domestic violence, refugees, asylum seekers, and people at risk of homelessness.

The Tech Lending Community Fund also aims to support the circular economy, Hubbub said, as it provides an opportunity to ensure tablets are reused, extending their life and preventing them from ending up in landfill as e-waste.

"This unique community lending scheme has two key benefits: it allows people at their most vulnerable to access essential services and stay in touch with loved ones, and it also tackles e-waste by giving another life to unwanted tablets and diverting them from ending up in landfill or incineration," said Alex Robinson, chief executive at Hubbub.

Virgin Media O2 said it has ambitions to use the Tech Lending Community Fund to connect one million digitally excluded people through free or affordable connectivity and services by 2025.

The five charities that have been awarded grants to participate in the device lending scheme are Thames Reach, Kurdish and Middle Eastern Women's Organisation, Willowacre Trust, Refuge, and Leeds Refugee Forum.

Between them they will provide more than 1,000 tablets to people living in temporary accommodation and who are digitally excluded. The tablets will be powered by free O2 mobile data provided by the National Databank, which was set up by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation.

The organisations said they hoped the tablets and data will help people to improve their digital skills, and access essential services such as healthcare appointments, mental health support, training courses, and apply for jobs and take part in virtual interviews.

The grant fund is also supported by Amazon which is providing an additional £100,000 to support the running costs of the lending hubs.

The Tech Lending Community Fund builds on Hubbub and Virgin Media O2's Community Calling programme, which launched in 2020. They said that since its inception the programme has redistributed and recycled more than 10,000 donated smartphones.