ULEZ expansion declared 'success' as London NO2 emissions fall 20 per cent

Mayor's Office reveals expansion of ultra-low emission zone has had positive impact on air quality, as it convenes gathering of Mayors from around the world to explore how to further improve air quality
Harmful NO2 emissions across London have been reduced by 20 per cent over a six-month period following last year's expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), a new City Hall report has revealed....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial