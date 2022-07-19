Jet zero: Aviation industry has 'insufficient plans' to meet net zero targets, green groups warn

Five leading green groups set out tests new 'Jet Zero' strategy needs to pass
A coalition of leading environmental groups has today set out a series of 'tests' that the government's imminent 'Jet Zero' strategy needs to pass, if it is to put the aviation industry on a credible path...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial