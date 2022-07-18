Nyobolt receives £50m funding boost for 'ultra-fast' battery vision

Cambridge-based battery tech firm Nyobolt has announced that it has raised £50m in funding, as it looks to ramp up production of its "ultra-fast" charging battery for electric vehicles (EVs) across the UK market.

The company confirmed late last week that it has completed a £50m funding round led by H.C Starck Tungsten Powders (HCS), a subsidiary of Masan High-Tech Materials, which is one of the world's largest suppliers tungsten - a key component in Nyobolt's technology.

The cash injection is set to drive Nyobolt's market entry by delivering sufficient manufacturing capacity to produce millions of units of its batteries from next year, the company said, adding that it now plans to deliver its first materials manufacturing plant in the UK and expand its US cell engineering facility.

Nyobolt said the deal would also see it collaborate with H.C. Starck to secure supplies of key materials, scale up manufacturing capacity, and develop recycling capabilities as it "aims to provide a sustainable solution to supporting the transition to net zero in multiple sectors".

The company said it is focused on commercialising high-performance battery and charging technologies to "create a world where lengthy charge times no longer exist."

It added that its technology can "drastically" reduce the charge time for EV batteries from hours to minutes, potentially removing one the greatest barriers preventing more drivers from switching to EVs.

"Fast charging remains a critical unmet need as the world electrifies with more sustainable forms of energy - a need our technology addresses," said Dr Sai Shivareddy, chief executive and co-founder of Nyobolt.

Nybolt was spun out from the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry in 2016 by Shivareddy and co-founder Professor Dame Clare Grey.

"The funding from H.C. Starck will help Nyobolt to scale up our operations in the UK and United States and bring a more sustainable solution into the energy storage industry," said Grey. "Nyobolt technology will not only enable net zero both in the electrification of transport, but also the storing of clean and renewable energy on and off the grid. With the investment from H.C. Starck, Nyobolt's ultra-fast charging, high power batteries will help lead the way towards achieving the clean energy goals set by governments around the world."