Veolia announces £70m investment in flagship plastic recycling facility

Project to turn disused industrial facility in Shropshire into state-of-the-art closed loop recycling plant capable of processing 80,000 tonnes of plastic a year
Veolia has this week confirmed it is to invest £70m in a new recycling plant in Shropshire, which will include the UK's first 'tray to tray' closed loop PET 1 recycling capabilities. The facility is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis