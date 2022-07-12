Study: UK households throw away 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging every year

New Greenpeace report argues urgent government action is needed to reduce levels of plastic waste

UK households throw away around 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging every year, of which only 12 per cent is recycled, according to a new survey by Greenpeace.

The report, titled The Big Plastic Count, was conducted by 100,000 households across the UK in May this year who counted their plastic packaging waste and reported their results to Greenpeace and canpaign group Everyday Plastic.

The results revealed that 83 per cent of household plastic waste came from food and drink packaging with the most common item being fruit and vegetable packaging.

The survey found on average each household threw away 66 pieces of plastic packaging per week, which amounts to an estimated 3,432 pieces over a year.

Greenpeace said that if the weekly average revealed through the survey is typical of most households in the UK, then consumers are throwing away 1.85 billion pieces of plastic packaging each week. Over a year, this equates to 96.6 billion pieces in the UK.

The survey also found that of this plastic waste 17 per cent is being shipped overseas rather than being recycled in the UK. Nearly half - 46 per cent - of the UK's plastic waste is being incinerated while the remaining 25 per cent is buried in landfill, it said.

"This is a jaw-dropping amount of plastic waste and should give ministers pause for thought," said Greenpeace UK plastics campaigner Chris Thorne. "The only solution is to turn off the plastic tap, through the government introducing a legally binding target for a 50 per cent reduction in single-use plastic by 2025.

"Pretending we can sort this with recycling is just industry greenwash. We're creating a hundred billion bits of waste plastic a year, and recycling is hardly making a dent. What else do the government need to know before they act?"

The survey differs from official government figures on plastic waste, as it is based on the number of plastic items households throw out, rather than total waste.

However, recent government data has similarly revealed how recycling rates across the UK have flatlined for much of the past decade, despite various policies designed to curb waste levels and boost uptake of recycling.

Daniel Webb, founder of Everyday Plastic, said the survey results should mark a "big moment in the fight against plastic waste".

"These new figures lay bare the responsibility of the government, big brands and supermarkets to tackle this crisis, and they must rise to the challenge right now - there is no time to waste," he added.

