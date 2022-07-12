Reports: Government pauses plan for electricity generator windfall tax

Proposals to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies to electricity generators have reportedly been put on pause, after the government confirmed it would not make any major policy decisions until a new Prime Minister is elected.

The FT reported this morning the plans being considered by the Treasury to impose an additional windfall tax on electricity generator - some of which have seen profits soar on the back of increased wholesale power prices - would not now advance until a new Conservative leader is elected to replace Boris Johnson.

At that point it is thought unlikely that the plans will be revived, given that many of the leading candidates are competing to offer significant tax cuts.

Asked about the windfall tax on electricity generator plans, on the same day as Parliament approved the introduction of a new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, a spokesperson for Number 10 said: "We have no plans to do that, in line with convention. We will continue to evaluate the scale of the profits and consider appropriate steps."

The FT reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who had thought to be broadly in favour of the proposal, had cooled on the idea in recent weeks, following warnings from energy companies that such a move could lead to reduced investment in new clean energy infrastructure.

Industry insiders warned that a windfall tax on power generators would be much harder to enact than the new tax on oil and gas companies, as the network of clean power contracts and wide-ranging portfolios of many leading energy companies makes it difficult to identify which are making windfall profits.

They also voiced fears that such a tax would undermine the investment case for new renewables and smart grid assets, which the government wants to see delivered as quickly as possible to help bolster energy security, curb bills, and deliver on climate goals.

The news came on the same day as Parliament approved the 25 per cent Energy Profits Levy windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea, which the government predicts will raise £5bn to help fund the package of measures designed to help people struggling with soaring energy bills.

Meanwhile, the convention whereby caretaker prime ministers do not make major policy decisions has fuelled concerns that the government will not now come forward with additional measures to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills until September at the earliest.

Johnson had reportedly been considering boosting funding for the ECO domestic energy efficiency programme, potentially by raiding the budget for public sector decarbonisation projects, but those proposals now look set to be put on ice, along with wider preparations to help households cope with bills that analysts fear could top £3,000 a year on average by the autumn.