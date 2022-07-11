Global economic policy overlooks huge value of nature, UN experts warn

Policymakers are failing to adequately incorporate and value the role of nature in their decision-making, with the pursuit of short-term profits and economic growth too often coming at the expense of biodiversity and ecosystem services that are critical for humanity's long term prospects.

That is the sobering conclusion of major new research from UN science and policy experts today, who argue that the way in which nature is valued in political and economic decisions is both a key driver of the global biodiversity crisis, as well as a "vital" opportunity for reforms that could help accelerate sustainable development globally.

Approved on Saturday by representatives of the 139 country members of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the report draws on more than 13,000 studies and resources to assesses the ways in which nature and the services provided by biodiversity and ecosystems are valued in economic and policy decision making.

It builds on a landmark IPBES report in 2019 which identified the role of economic growth as a key drive of nature loss, estimating that one million species of plants and animals are now at risk of extinction, all of which play crucial roles underpinning the planet's overall life support system.

"Biodiversity is being lost and nature's contributions to people are being degraded faster now that at any other point in human history," said Ana María Hernández Salgar, Chair of IPBES. "This is largely because our current approach to political and economic decisions does not sufficiently account for the diversity of nature's values."

It follows separate IPBES research released on Friday which estimates billions of people in both developed and developing nations benefit every day from the use of wild species for food, energy, materials, medicine, recreation, and other vital societal and economic services.

Around 20 per cent of the world's population rely on wild species for their food and income, and around 2.4 billion - a third of the global population - are reliant on fuel wood for cooking, it estimates. Yet it warns these critical services are all under threat from the biodiversity crisis, with one billion species of plants and animals now at risk of extinction.

"70 per cent of the world's poor are directly dependent on wild species," explained Dr Marla R. Emery, who co-chaired Friday's IPBES assessment. "One in five people rely on wild plants, algae and fungi for their food and income; 2.4 billion rely on fuel wood for cooking; and about 90 per cent of the 120 million people working in capture fisheries are supported by small-scale fishing. But the regular use of wild species is extremely important not only in the Global South. From the fish that we eat, to medicines, cosmetics, decoration and recreation, wild species' use is much more prevalent than most people realise."

Meanwhile, today's report warns that economic and political decisions continue to minimise the value of nature - particularly through market-based instruments, such as those associated with intensive food production - which it warns fail to adequately reflect how changes in nature affect people's lives and long term economic prospects.

Moreover, it argues that policymaking too often overlooks the many non-market values associated with nature's contributions to people, such as regulating the planet's climate and associations with cultural identity. As such, policy and economic decisions made around the world are failing to incorporate the huge contributions of nature to society and prosperity, it warns.

The number of studies that seek to place a value on nature has increased on average by more than 10 per cent per year over the past four decades, but the report warns that governments' and businesses' understanding of ecosystem services remains well below the level required to reverse the huge scale of biodiversity loss currently facing the planet.

As such, the report sets out a raft of recommendations to help policymakers better embed nature and the value of the services it provides into theier decision making, including through recognising the vast range of value nature brings to an economy, reforming policies and regulations to embed nature valuation into decision-making, and better aligning targets with global sustainability and social justice objectives.

Professor Unai Pascual, who co-chaired the IPBES assessment, said there was "no shortage of ways and tools to make visible the values of nature".

"What is in short supply is the use of valuation methods to tackle power asymmetries among stakeholders, and to transparently embed the diverse values of nature into policymaking," he said.

The latest IPBES research comes as the world gears up for the crucial conclusion of the UN's COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal later this year, which are aimed at finalising a global treaty to address and reverse biodiversity loss.

Inger Andersen, executive director at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), welcomed the IPBES research findings, as she stressed that "nature, in all its diversity, is the greatest asset that humanity could ever ask for", but that its value was too often left out of decision making.

"Nature's life support system has become an externality that doesn't even make it onto the ledger sheet - and so, it is lost in the pursuit of short-term profit," she said. "If we do not value nature and account for it in decision-making, it will continue to be lost. And that can only be bad news for humanity."

Today's report comes alongside separate calls for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for it to better incorporate nature-related risk, such as biodiversity loss, into its framework for Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), amid concerns about the agency's lack of robust oversight over potentially significant economic and financial risks.

Research published today by Finance for Biodiversity and the SOAS Centre for Sustainable Finance warns the IMF risks failing to account for major nature-related risks, which they argue could result in dire impacts on the debt sustainability of developing nations.

Simon Zadek, chair of Finance for Biodiversity, said that while the IMF was now incorporating climate risks into its DSA frameworks, it was just as important to do the same for nature loss risks.

"This study demonstrates the dire consequences that partial nature collapse can have on countries' public finances and the imminent need to integrate the risks of nature destruction into the IMF's macroeconomic and financial assessments," he said. "Sovereign bond markets can provide solutions for reducing these risks and increase countries' resilience in the face of the biodiversity crisis by advancing fast and radical innovation in the field of nature KPI-linked sovereign debt instruments."