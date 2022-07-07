Government confirms new contracts for 'record amount' of renewable energy

With Westminster facing yet another day of political turmoil amidst reports the Prime Minister is to resign, the government today announced what could prove to be one of Boris Johnson's most important legacies, confirming it has secured almost 11GW of new renewable energy capacity through its flagship contract for difference (CfD) auction scheme.

The government recently announced it is to fast track the timetable for new auctions to hold them on an annual basis and expand the number of technologies eligible for its clean power contracts.

The first auction conducted under the new regime today proved the "most successful ever", securing almost 11GW across a range of clean technologies, including offshore wind, solar, onshore wind, and - for the first time ever - floating offshore wind and tidal stream.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who currently remains a Cabinet Minister in Boris Johnson's crisis-hit government, despite speculation he could quit or be sacked, said the new projects would deliver multiple benefits for the UK.

"Eye-watering gas prices are hitting consumers across Europe," he said. "The more cheap, clean power we generate within our own borders, the better protected we will be from volatile gas prices that are pushing up bills.

"Thanks to today's record renewable energy auction, we have secured almost 11GW of clean, home-grown electricity - which would provide as much power as around six gas fired power stations. These energy projects already have planning permission, now they have a funding contract in place. We're going to these projects built as soon as possible to better protect millions of British families from rising costs."

The auction round was dominated by offshore wind projects, with contracts worth almost 7GW awarded - enough to increase the country's overall capacity built and under construction by 35 per cent.

The government said the competitive nature of the scheme has continued to place downward pressure on prices with the per unit price of offshore wind secured in the latest round almost 70 per cent less than that secured in the first allocation round, in 2015.

Onshore wind and solar energy were both included in a CfD auction for the first time since 2015, with onshore wind projects securing almost 0.9GW of new capacity, clearing at a per unit price that was more than 45 per cent lower than in the first CfD round in 2015, while solar secured more than 2.2GW.

Meanwhile, 41MW of tidal stream capacity secured contracts for the first time alongside 32MW of floating offshore wind projects.

Despite concerns in some quarters about increased material and component costs, the price of wind and solar power continued its downward trend. Offshore wind projects for delivery in 2025/26 agreed a price of £37.35/MWh, while onshore wind projects secured contracts at a price of £42.47/MWh. Solar projects and energy from waste projects with combined heat and power similarly secured contracts at just £45.99, well below current wholesale prices.

Overall, 93 projects with existing planning permission across England, Scotland and Wales have won contracts through the competitive auction process, which is more than in all three previous rounds combined.

"This fourth round shows the government's Contracts for Difference scheme continues to be a roaring success," said Energy Minister Greg Hands. "Not only has it secured a record capacity of clean electricity, it ensures the UK will have a future powered by a resilient and diverse supply of homegrown energy by bringing forward a greater range of renewable technologies than ever before."

Melanie Onn, deputy chief executive at trade body RenewableUK, hailed the auction as a major milestone for both the renewables industry and the UK's net zero transition.

"Today's record-breaking auction results show that there is a way to replace unaffordable gas with low-cost clean power generated by a wide range of renewable technologies led by wind, both offshore and onshore," she said. "Thanks to the rapid construction times of new onshore wind and solar sites, billpayers will start to feel the benefits of today's auction next year.

"The auction also showed that the UK is maintaining its position as a world-leader in innovative renewable energy technologies like tidal stream and floating wind, which will both play an increasingly significant role in our transition to clean power to meet our net zero goal."

The results come just a day after the government unveiled a sweeping new Energy Security Bill, which featured a raft of new legislative measures designed to accelerate the roll out of clean energy infrastructure. The Bill includes plans to streamline grid connections for offshore wind projects, fast track smart grid development, and introduce a new Future Systems Operator to help manage the transition to a zero-emission power system, alongside measures to enable the development of new hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects.

However, some campaigners were left disappointed by the lack of new measures to improve energy efficiency and reform the planning system to deliver more onshore wind capacity.

"Working closely with government, we need to make this country the most attractive place to invest in," said Onn. "This is particularly important if we want to develop our supply chain in new technologies like floating wind, tidal stream and green hydrogen, in which we can lead the global market and seize the export opportunities this offers."

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to resign later today, after his administration was hit by scores of ministerial resignations.

Late last night, Johnson sacked Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, accusing him of disloyalty after he urged the Prime Minister to resign, fuelling speculation that he was planning to try and cling to power.

However, with further Cabinet Ministers expected to today follow Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid in resigning from government in protest at Johnson's leadership and the vast majority of Tory MPs having signalled they would vote against him in a no confidence vote Johnson appears to have now accepted his premiership is over.