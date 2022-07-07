Shortage of trained heat pump installers could 'put a spanner' in net zero targets

A shortage of trained heat pump engineers could badly undermine the UK's net zero targets, a new report by innovation foundation Nesta has today warned.

The report, titled How to scale a highly skilled heat pump industry, details how not enough people are being trained to meet government targets for heat pump installations, which is regarded as a key plank of the country's net zero strategy.

Nesta estimates there are currently only 3,000 trained heat pump engineers in the UK, but at least 27,000 will be needed in the next six years in order to meet the government's goal of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028. The report suggests that an additional 4,000 to 6,000 engineers would need to be trained annually in order to achieve the rate of deployment envisaged by the government.

Heat pumps are a low-carbon alternative to a gas boiler that uses the heat surrounding a property in the air or ground to supply heat for the property's hot water system. To meet its net zero target, the UK needs to replace roughly 25 million oil and gas boilers with low-carbon heating systems over the next three decades, the report advises, and heat pumps are expected to play a key role.

The UK government has set a target to increase annual installation numbers from around 30,000 before 2020 to 600,000 by 2028. But critics have long warned the government is failing to do enough to develop the supply chain and skills base necessary to ensure the target is met.

Nesta undertook an analysis of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) database and found there are around 1,300 companies certified by the MCS that install heat pumps. But in order to meet government installation targets the industry will need to add roughly 5,000 to 7,000 engineers every year from 2025 until 2035, it warned.

The report also suggests that new heat pump engineers will need to be recruited from both qualified gas boiler engineers and people outside the industry. However, an analysis of engineer job adverts found there is no financial incentive for gas boiler engineers to take on heat pump installation training, as wages for these jobs can be lower than for gas boiler installations and training can cost thousands of pounds.

In addition, the report found that there appears to be no clear route or sufficient incentives for someone new to the industry to train as a heat pump engineer.

Codrina Cretu, senior analyst of Sustainable Future at Nesta, warned the shortage of engineers could "put a spanner" in the government's efforts to deliver on its net zero targets, arguing that thousands more heat pump engineers will need to be trained every year in order to make any real progress.

"This won't happen while there is a risk of engineers spending more on training than they will make from it," she said. "Governments in the UK should look at trialling cash incentives to get more people and companies training heat pump engineers, as well establishing direct routes to training via low carbon heating apprenticeships and college courses."

Nesta suggests that a £5,000 payment to 5,000 heating engineers per year would cost £25m per year. Increasing the supply of installers in this way could be six times cheaper than the annual £150m cost of the UK Government's current Boiler Upgrade Scheme, and could be far more effective in meeting installation targets than subsidising homeowners to buy heat pumps.

The report echoes the results of a survey yesterday from heating technology specialist Baxi, which found nearly a third of installers - equivalent to about 37,000 of the more than 130,000 of the UK's heating engineers - are prepared to embrace heat pumps in the near future, but around 30 per cent say they are extremely unlikely to install heat pumps, citing concerns over training costs, customer demand, and the paperwork involved in accessing government grant schemes.

"Installers will play an important role as we decarbonise the nation's heating and it will be vital that the government and industry support them with the right information, incentives and training," said Karen Boswell, managing director of Baxi UK & Ireland. "They will need to be advocates for low carbon sources of heat and recommend to the nation's homeowners that they should make the leap to a heat pump. To achieve this, we will need to address their concerns, support them with training, and explain more clearly the financial and non-financial benefits of these appliances."

However, there are signs that demand for heat pumps is set to increase rapidly in the coming years. The reports come in the same week as the government unveiled its new Energy Security Bill, which includes plans to introduce a new mandate for boiler manufacturers requiring them to ramp up production of heat pumps. The government has also recently removed VAT on domestic heat pumps and introduced a new grant scheme to help drive demand for the technology.

And yesterday the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) published a report detailing the potential savings on offer for 'electric households' that switch to heat pumps and electric vehicles (EVs). It found that such households are saving an average £1,180 a year compared to those using petrol for their cars and gas for their heating and hot water.