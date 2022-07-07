Inside the Office for National Statistics' drive to map the UK's green jobs market

BusinessGreen speaks to the government staticians tasked with charting the growth of the UK's low carbon economy
The government claims the re-shaping of the British economy to meet climate goals will create two million "green" jobs by 2030. And it has been at pains to insist that the move away from polluting energy,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial