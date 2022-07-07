Inside the Office for National Statistics' drive to map the UK's green jobs market

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
Office for National Statistics HQ in Pimlico, London | Credit: iStock
Image:

Office for National Statistics HQ in Pimlico, London | Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen speaks to the government staticians tasked with charting the growth of the UK's low carbon economy

The government claims the re-shaping of the British economy to meet climate goals will create two million "green" jobs by 2030. And it has been at pains to insist that the move away from polluting energy,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Green Martini: Bacardi raises a glass to new sustainability milestone

What to expect - and hope for - in the new Green Finance Strategy

Most read
01

This is the future climate hawks want to see

30 June 2022 • 7 min read
02

'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

01 July 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ofgem unveils £20bn green grid investment plan for local power networks

30 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

01 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

04 July 2022 • 4 min read

More on Skills

Cash may be king, but people are clean tech firms' biggest asset
Workplace

Cash may be king, but people are clean tech firms' biggest asset

Hyperion Executive Search CEO David Hunt offers his take on how clean tech firms can survive – or even thrive – in a recession

David Hunt, Hyperion Executive Search
clock 06 July 2022 • 5 min read
Alistair Phillips-Davies
Work

'Do things differently': SSE boss warns net zero transition must improve diversity and inclusion

EXCLUSIVE: SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies calls on energy sector peers to ensure net zero workforce is more diverse and inclusive

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read
The UK needs an army of 'retrofit technicians' to reach net zero
Skills

The UK needs an army of 'retrofit technicians' to reach net zero

Ministers must urgently address a growing green skills chasm in the home retrofit sector that threatens to derail the UK’s decarbonisation agenda, argues the CSE's Ian Preston

Ian Preston, Centre for Sustainable Energy
clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read