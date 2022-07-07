OVO preps £1m investment in small-scale UK wind and solar generators

Energy giant OVO is to invest £1m in small-scale wind and solar projects around the UK, today setting out plans to directly purchase electricity from renewables projects which are not eligible to receive subsidies through any government or industry-backed schemes.

The company claims it is the first energy supplier to commit funding to specifically support subsidy-free Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certificates, which in effect work as power purchase agreements (PPAs) for small-scale generators that are ineligible for other subsidies.

By investing in REGOs, the firm said it would be paying an above-market price for electricity from independent renewables generators, thereby helping to build a thriving market that would directly drive fresh investment into smaller scale clean power assets in the UK.

OVO said it now expected to have its first subsidy-free REGO PPA contracts signed by the end of 2022.

REGOs guarantee that for every unit of electricity suppliers sell, a unit of renewable power is added back to the grid. At present, over 100 million REGOs are bought every year, with UK businesses and consumers voluntarily paying over £500m annually to support UK renewables generation through choosing clean power supplies.

But OVO's CEO, Raman Bhatia, argued more could be done to directly support renewables schemes in the UK, and ensure REGOs are working more effectively to underpin investment in small-scale generators.

"We're committed to supporting investment in renewable energy generation across the UK, striving to bring more renewables onto the grid and taking huge steps towards reaching net zero," he explained. "Going forward, we're open to working with government and regulators to develop the Retail Energy Market, and the Green Certificate Markets, to ensure that they work effectively to encourage investment in new renewable generation here in the UK, supporting the industry and moving the UK further away from reliance on fossil fuels."

The announcement follows a raft of PPA deals signed by OVO over the past year as the firm has moved to expand its support for UK renewable power generation. It has signed 50 such contracts over the past 12 months, including major offtake deals with renewable energy generation giants Orsted and Eneco.

The latest news came as survey results published yesterday by trade association RenewableUK pointed to overwhelming support in East Anglia for building more offshore wind farms, as well as associated onshore infrastructure such as substations and cables.

The region has seen a series of planning battles in recent years, with some residents opposing proposals for new infrastructure to support the growing number of offshore wind farms off the east coast.

But polling commissioned by the trade association found that of over 1,000 respondents in the region, 87 per cent said they supported the development of offshore wind projects off the East Anglian coast, including over 90 per cent of Conservative voters. Just seven per cent voiced their opposition, according to the survey, which was carried out by Survation.

When asked which factors were most important when deciding whether an offshore wind farm should be built, 93 per cent of those polled said the price and volume of the clean power it produces are significant considerations, with only four per cent disagreeing.

As much as 91 per cent also cited the importance of economic benefits to the local community, such as job creation, while 90 per cent highlighted the UK's energy security.

Meanwhile, 88 per cent said the installation of new permanent underground cables would be acceptable.

RenewableUK estimated that if all 12 offshore wind projects currently in the pipeline off the coast of East Anglia were already generating power, the average UK household would be saving more than £68 a year on their bills.

Dan McGrail, RenewableUK's chief executive, hailed the "overwhelming support" for offshore wind in the region, noting that the poll showed that people understood that building homegrown renewable power would help to drive down their energy bills.

"The poll demonstrates that the vast majority of people in the region understand that installing new cables and substations are a necessary part of developing offshore wind off the coast of East Anglia, and that they see other issues like generating cheap clean power, creating local jobs and increasing the UK's energy security as more important considerations when building a wind farm," he said.