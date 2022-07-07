Green Martini: Bacardi raises a glass to new sustainability milestone

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Green Martini: Bacardi raises a glass to new sustainability milestone

Global drinks company celebrates moving closer to its pledge to use only sustainable ingredients by 2025

Global spirits conglomerate Bacardi has announced that 100 per cent of the wineries used to produce sparkling wine under its Martini brand have now been certified as sustainable.

The privately held spirits company confirmed this week that all grapes used to produce drinks under the Martini brand are sourced only from wineries certified according to a standard set by Equalitas, which it hailed as the most comprehensive sustainability standard in Italian wine making.

The company said the latest announcement marked a step towards it reaching its 2025 goal of sourcing 100 per cent of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers.

The company already sources 100 per cent sustainable certified ingredients for its Bacardi Rum and Bombay Sapphire gin.

It said that sustainability had long been high on its agenda, noting that the 35-year old L'Osservatorio Martini - the Martini Observatory - in Northern Italy was dedicated to promoting sustainable farming methods for its wines, as well as the many botanical ingredients used to craft its vermouths and non-alcoholic aperitivo range.

"For generations, we have cared for the environment, for our suppliers and for their communities. This certification by Equalitas recognises the value of those relationships and the value of pioneering sustainable practices," said Martini's master blender, Beppe Musso.

Stefano Stefanucci, director of Equalitas, said Martini had achieved "a first in the Italian wine industry". "Equalitas certification is a rigorous process that doesn't happen overnight so for Martini to achieve it across 100 per cent of its wineries is extraordinary," he added.

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

