Study: Microplastics found in nearly three-quarters of tested meat and dairy products

Scientists have found microplastics in almost three-quarters of the meat and dairy products they tested for a study carried out in the Netherlands, as concern over the scale of the health risks posed by plastic waste continues to mount.

Released today, the results of the study reveal 73 per cent of meat and dairy products tested by scientists contained microplastics. Commissioned by NGO the Plastic Soup Foundation, the study highlighted how plastics in livestock feed could be a possible cause of the contamination.

When conducting the research, the scientists detected plastic particles in 18 of 25 milk samples tested. Some seven out of eight beef samples tested were also found to contain plastic particles, while five of the eight pork samples contained particles of at least one type of plastic, the study found.

Scientists also tested livestock feed for the presence of microplastics, which found that all the 12 samples of feed pellets and shredded feed analysed contained microplastics.

The researchers said their findings had "sparked serious fears about microplastics' contamination of the food chain". They added that microplastics in feed pellets represent one of the possible exposure routes through which plastic particles reach the bodies of animals, alongside ingestion of water and respiration of air.

"This study should act as an impetus to further explore the full scope of exposure and any risks that may be associated with it," said eco-toxicologist Heather Leslie. "The production of plastic-free feed for animals may be one of the ways to improve the plastic particle exposure scenario for livestock."

"With microplastics present in livestock feed it is not surprising that a clear majority of the meat and dairy products tested contained microplastics," said Maria Westerbos, founder and chief executive officer, Plastic Soup Foundation. "We urgently need to rid the world of plastic in animal feed to protect the health of livestock and humans."