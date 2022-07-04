Corporate greenwashing is undermining UK preparation for climate shocks, EA chair warns

Widespread "greenwashing" is compromising efforts to prepare for worsening climate impacts such as floods and heatwaves, with almost £650bn of planned public and private UK infrastructure investment at risk in the current decade alone, the Environment Agency's chair is to warn today.

In a major speech later, Emma Howard-Boyd, who is also interim chair of the Green Finance Institute, will warn that severe climate impacts must be more thoroughly considered in the planning and delivery of infrastructure in order to bolster the nation's resilience to global warming.

At present however, both investors and the wider public are being let down by businesses which are "embedding liability" and "storing up risk for their investors" by giving a false or misleading impression that infrastructure and buildings they own or are developing are resilient to climate change, according to Howard-Boyd.

The danger is that people "won't realise this deception until it's too late", she is to say in comments trailed ahead of a speech at the Institution of Civil Engineers.

"The more businesses are transparent about their plans to transition to net zero and prepare for climate shocks, the easier it is to benchmark best practice, set standards and celebrate the companies that really are delivering on their commitments," Howard-Boyd will say.

"As with the government's ambition for net zero by 2050, delivering on climate resilience and nature recovery requires robust, consistent and trusted data. If we fail to identify and address greenwashing, we allow ourselves false confidence that we are already addressing the causes and treating the symptoms of the climate crisis."

Her comments come amid increasing concerns and scrutiny over so-called ‘greenwashing' across different sectors of the economy. Last week the Financial Conduct Authority signalled its desire to place stronger regulation of environmental social governance (ESG) data providers in the financial sector, while the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also been seeking to clamp down on false and misleading environmental claims from companies.

Meanwhile, a new website - greenwash.com - was launched last week by NGO Changing Markets, which aims to expose misleading environmental claims made on packaging of household goods and food products in order to better assist consumers in their choices.

In her speech later, Howard-Boyd - who is standing down from her role at the Environment Agency in September - will also directly praise NGOs such as ShareAction, Make My Money Matter, and ClientEarth "for their tireless work" in helping to call out instances of greenwashing.

Moreover, she will draw attention to the continued under-investment in climate adaptation and resilience in the UK - an issue that has also been repeatedly highlighted by the Climate Change Committee, which has in the past likened the UK's preparedness for global warming to the classic sitcom Dad's Army.

Boosting climate adaptation and resilience in the UK will require collaboration between the public and private sectors, she will say, noting that at present just five per cent of climate finance worldwide goes towards resilience "and virtually none of that comes from the private sector".

The Treasury should therefore carry out a major review to assess the economics of climate resilience, in a similar vein to last year's landmark Dasgupta Review into the economics of biodiversity, according to Howard-Boyd.

"This would help us understand how preparedness for climate shocks supports sustainable economic growth establish an overarching ambition for adaptation investment and a plan to achieve it," she will say.

The criticism of the UK's approach to infrastructure climate resilience came just days after the Climate Change Committee published its annual progress report, warning the government was badly off track to meet both its medium and long term emissions targets.