Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

Amazon customers in the UK will no longer receive items shipped from its fulfilment centres that contain plastic air pillows, the company has announced, in the latest move designed to curb the tech and retail giant's waste footprint.

Instead of plastic air pillows, items will be packed with 100 per cent recycled and 100 per cent recyclable packing paper, known as dunnage, which is designed to prevent movement within boxes and keep products safe.

The change includes items sold directly by Amazon and by third-party selling partners who ship their products using Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA).

Plastic packaging will continue to be used in only a small number of scenarios, the company said, including in bad weather where products are left on the doorstep and to avoid spillages.

"Packaging that is easy to recycle is important to customers and important to us," said Olivier Pellegrini, director of customer delivery experience at Amazon. "Ending the use of plastic air pillows is just another step towards packaging that can easily be added to our customers' household recycling."

Since 2015, Amazon said it had reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by more than 36 per cent and eliminated more than one million tonnes of packaging material, the equivalent of two billion shipping boxes.

The company said it was also encouraging third-party sellers who do not use its fulfilment network - and who it said were therefore responsible for their own packaging choices - to similarly embrace more sustainable packaging options.

Amazon and other e-commerce businesses have faced considerable criticism from campaigners in recent years over their use of excess packaging and the carbon footprint of their sprawling delivery networks.

But Amazon and many of its peers have long argued that e-commerce can offer a wide range of sustainability benefits when compared to so-called ‘bricks and mortar' alternatives.

The company pointed to a study by Oliver Wyman and Logistic Advisory Experts (LAE) - a spin-off of the Institute of Supply Chain Management at the University of St Gallen - which found that e-commerce results in between 1.5 and 2.9 times lower greenhouse gas emissions than stationary retail, including the returns process. Meanwhile, e-commerce is said to saves four to nine times the traffic it generates with customers' deliveries only representing 0.5 percent of total traffic in urban areas, the study suggested.

Amazon is the co-founder of and the first signatory to The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2040, which has seen the firm pledge to reach 100 per cent renewable energy across its operations by 2025 and deploy more than 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, "with thousands already making deliveries to customers in Europe".