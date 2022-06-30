SSE Thermal and Equinor have this week announced plans to build on their shared ambition to "decarbonise the Humber" through the acquisition of Triton Power Holdings Ltd from Energy Capital Partners in a deal worth £341m.

The agreement to acquire Triton Power includes its Saltend Power Station, a 1.2GW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) power station located on the north of the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire.

Saltend Power Station is a potential primary offtaker to Equinor's H2H Saltend hydrogen production project, which is expected to play a key role in the wider decarbonisation of the Humber region through the East Coast Cluster project, one of the UK's first carbon capture, usage and storage clusters.

The Humber is the UK's most carbon-intensive industrial region and initial steps to decarbonise Saltend Power Station are already underway, targeting 'partial abatement' - or direct emissions reduction - by 2027 through blending up to 30 per cent of low-carbon hydrogen. SSE Thermal and Equinor have, however, committed to continue to work towards 100 per cent abatement as they continue to pursue plans to ramp up both hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage capacity at the site.

The new facilities would join three development projects already underway by SSE Thermal and Equinor within the Humber region: the Keadby 3 Carbon Capture Power Station, which could become the UK's first flexible power station equipped with carbon capture; Keadby Hydrogen Power Station, which is likely to be one of the world's first 100 per cent hydrogen-fuelled power stations; and the Aldbrough Hydrogen Storage project, located in East Yorkshire, which is set become one of the world's largest hydrogen storage facilities to date.

"Flexible energy will be absolutely essential as renewable energy scales up over the coming years, providing vital back-up while protecting security of supply," said Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal. "But the real prize will be how we decarbonise that flexible energy over the longer term, and we are excited, in particular, by the hydrogen and carbon capture opportunities at Saltend."

In addition to the sites at Saltend, the Triton Power Holdings Ltd portfolio includes Indian Queens Power Station, a 140MW Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) in Cornwall and Deeside Power Station, a decommissioned CCGT in north Wales which provides carbon-free inertia to the system.

Mick Farr, chief executive at Triton Power said the acquisition would allow Triton Power's assets to "continue to provide critical grid services and flexible power generation while building on the progress already made on decarbonisation".

He added: "I have been particularly impressed by the vision and commitment shown by SSE Thermal and Equinor in our discussions and believe they have the capabilities and knowledge required to allow our pipeline of clean energy projects to proceed at pace."

The transaction is expected to complete in September subject to UK National Security Filing and EU Merger Control.

"Contributing to flexible power supplies with low CO2 emissions to support weather-dependent renewable energy is essential to ensure energy security through the energy transition," said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president marketing, Midstream and Processing at Equinor.