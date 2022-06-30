The UK's energy regulator has unveiled plans to invest £20.9bn in upgrading Britain's regional electricity networks over the next five years, in a bid to boost grid capacity, improve resilience, and prepare the grid for a growing influx of green energy over the coming decade and beyond.

Ofgem said its five-year plan, which covers the 2023-2028 period, would help support local energy grids' transition to a low carbon energy system, while also helping to make the network more reliable, cheaper to run, less reliant on fossil fuels, and more agile and innovative.

It also stressed that the investment would not place any additional costs on consumers, with expected efficiency savings and a reduction in investor returns being utilised to ensure the investment plan does not translate into higher bills.

The regulator said the changes would help curb reliance on "expensive and unreliable fossil fuel imports that leave the UK's homes and businesses at the mercy of volatile global gas prices and the kind of geopolitical threats we've seen this year".

The vision forms part of the regulator's draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control period - known as RIIO-ED2 - which sets out the revenues that each of Britain's 14 distribution network operators can earn from the charges they impose on consumers' energy bills.

At present, the average billpayer pays around £100 a year to meet the costs of operating, maintaining, and reinforcing local power grids, and amid a worsening cost of living crisis further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ofgem insisted the aim of the new package was to ensure value for money for consumers.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the regulator's goal was to attract a significant increase in investment needed for a more resilient energy network "and achieve the government's net zero ambition at the least cost to the consumer".

"These are challenging times, and this is the path out of relying on expensive and polluting imported fossil fuels and moving to a home-grown energy system, that exploits the best of modern technology to level out demand and reduce costs for consumers," he said. "We're determined to get the best possible deal for consumers and the proposals we've published today will mean that substantial additional investment can be made to deliver net zero without placing any further pressure on bills.

"We're confident that the five-year vision we've outlined will help build the world class energy infrastructure needed to connect consumers to reliable, cleaner energy at an affordable price."

The proposed package totals £20.9bn and includes £2.7bn of upfront funding to boost grid capacity, as well as more flexible funding arrangements aimed at supporting investment in changing grid demands over time, according to Ofgem.

The regulator highlighted growing innovation in the energy sector which it said it was keen to support through the plan, such as smart appliances that can draw power from the grid at times when demand on the grid is low or renewables generation is particularly high.

Energy firms broadly welcomed the draft plan, which comes as the sector sets its sights on delivering a fully decarbonised electricity grid by 2035, in line with the government's ambitions.

Good Energy CEO Nigel Pocklington said it was "good to see Ofgem recognise the scale of the challenge" of decarbonising the UK power grid by the mid-2030s, including by "front loading investment in readying the network for clean tech".

"We know people are eager to use lower carbon, better options like EVs and heat pumps, and how quickly renewables can be deployed," he said. "This is the tech that will bring bills down in the long term. We need the network infrastructure to keep up, so that everyone can benefit."

However, some within the industry have argued that changes to the draft plan may yet be required to ensure sufficient investment is mobilised in necessary grid upgrades and emergiung smart grid technologies.

"The final determinations will need more work to give us confidence that RIIO-ED2 will be compatible with customers' expectations of an energy system that enables the transition to net zero," said David Smith, chief executive of Energy Networks Association (ENA). "We will work with Ofgem over the coming months to meet this challenge.

"As record numbers of electric vehicles, renewable energy and heat pumps are introduced to our energy system, the ED2 Price Control period is crucial, recognising the scale of transformation and the leading role networks will play in enabling decarbonisation. As well as supporting increasing numbers of low-carbon technology through flexibility and innovation, networks need both sufficient certainty and agility around investment to meet the scale of the challenge at the time customers and communities need them."

