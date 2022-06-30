'Blind spot': UK corporate pension schemes accused of failing to recognise climate potential

Leading corporates are unaware that their workplace pensions could be contributing towards climate change, according to new research from Make My Money Matter (MMMM).

According to new polling conducted by MMMM, only around 45 per cent of business leaders and chief executives realise the impact their workplace pension schemes could be having on climate change.

MMMM's research also revealed that business leaders's lack of awareness around the impact of company pension schemes in contributing towards climate change is reflected in the sustainability goals of FTSE100 companies, with only eight of them mentioning their company pension schemes in their public sustainability strategies.

The polling follows earlier research by MMMM which concluded that UK pension schemes could be putting as much as 330 million tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere every year.

By ignoring the power that their pension schemes could have as a lever for combatting climate change, many business leaders are potentially putting themselves at odds with the wider goals to reach net zero carbon emissions, the campaign group warned.

Recent research from MMMM also revealed that some of the UK's leading companies have yet to set net-zero goals.

Campaign co-founder Richard Curtis said: "Business have rallied to become more sustainable over recent years, however many are failing to use one of the most powerful tools at their disposal - their company pensions.

"With £20bn invested each year through these company schemes, the potential is extraordinary. MMMM wants all businesses to harness the hidden superpower of their pensions and align their company schemes with their corporate sustainability plans.

"That way, they can put their money where their mouths are on sustainability, while ensuring their pensions are building a world their employees actually want to retire in."

MMMM partnerships manager Jacinta Dillon added: "Even the most glittering sustainability strategies can be undermined if the investments of company pension schemes continue to pump money back into the very system driving the climate crisis.

"Governing a workplace pension scheme is one of the most impactful steps a business can take, both for the good of the planet, and to reflect the views of their employees who want their money building a better world."

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.