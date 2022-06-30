One million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) have been made available to help corporates slash their emissions from business travel, even when employees are travelling in parts of the world where the lower carbon fuel is not currently available.

Shell Aviation and American Express today provided an update on their recently launched piloit project to provide corporate customers with access to SAFs, confirming that insurance giant Aon has become the first customer to sign-up to the project and that discussions are in "advanced stages" with a number of other major corporates.

The companies are encouraging corporates that use the American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) B2B platform to join a pilot SAF program that it is hoped will "aggregate the global demand" for the lower emission fuel.

"SAF is the only viable option for reducing aviation emissions in the near-to medium-term," said Jan Toschka, president of Shell Aviation. "Lower or zero carbon technologies such as hydrogen and electric flight are decades away from having impact at scale, while SAF can be used immediately without the need for a fundamental change in infrastructure or aircraft design."

Companies that sign up have access to the recently-launched Avelia platform, one of the world's first blockchain-powered digital SAF book-and-claim solutions for business travel.

The pilot will enable customers to pay for SAF, and claim all of the associated benefits, even if SAF is not available at their departure airport. The SAF they have helped fund will instead be fed into another aircraft at an airport where it is available, resulting in emissions reductions from that flight.

The hope is that both airlines and business travellers looking to reduce their climate impact and meet net zero goals will jump at the opportunity to use the platform to help boost the adoption of cleaner aviation fuels. The resulting funding should also help drive demand for SAF, which is currently more expensive than conventional aviation fuel.

"Transformative sustainability initiatives and collaboration will help create a better future for our planet and for business travel," said Suzanne Neufang, chief executive of Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). "According to GBTA's State of Sustainability Report published during Earth Month, 89 per cent of business travel respondents say sustainability is a major priority for their company. The business travel community is simultaneously demanding and driving environmental progress, with pioneering pilots such as this at the forefront."

Her comments were echoed by Amex GBT CEO, Paul Abbott, who said: "This pilot is an important foundational step on our journey towards a net-zero world by 2050. As more businesses and organisations like Aon join this SAF pilot program, market signals will grow stronger, making SAF more cost-competitive with conventional jet fuel."

Aon's chief operating officer, James Platt, described the pilot programme as an "opportunity to chart a better path for both our firm and society to become more resilient and sustainable":

"As we help our clients make better decisions as they navigate the volatility and risk in managing climate transition, we are also making bold moves to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions."