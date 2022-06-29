NatWest: Carbon Planner aims to help business customers 'go and grow greener'

A Carbon Planner designed to help UK businesses manage their future fuel and operational costs, while reducing their carbon footprint, has been launched this week by Natwest.

The free-to-use tool forms part of the bank's £100bn Climate and Sustainable Funding and Finance lending commitment and is designed to help small and medium-sixed enterprises (SMEs) "go and grow greener".

"Climate change is one of the biggest global challenges we face today, and small businesses have a critical role to play in helping the UK realise its green ambition," said Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group. "NatWest Group is committed to supporting its customers to understand and reduce their emissions. The launch of Carbon Planner is an important example of how we are putting tools in the hands of our customers to use their own data to cut costs and carbon emissions."

The NatWest Carbon Planner provides personalised actions based on a business customer's data, enabling informed decision making as part of their emissions-reduction targets while outlining the financial impact of adopting such actions.

The launch follows the recent publication of NatWest's A Springboard to Sustainability report which estimated that 55 to 70 per cent of business cases to reduce emissions will make financial sense for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by 2030.

As such the tool takes a business through four practical steps to help shape their sustainability plans: 'Inform', which lets businesses know their current emission hotspots and suggests alternatives; 'Diagnose', which helps businesses understand what is best for their operations; 'Plan', which plots out effective actions they can take; and finally 'Deliver', where the Carbon Planner signposts potential paths for delivering emissions and cost savings.

Natwest said the platform was designed and developed with the support of more than 1,000 businesses.

"Businesses are coming under increasing pressure due to rising costs," said Solange Chamberlain, chief operating officer for commercial and institutional banking at NatWest Group. "Many are fundamentally strong businesses which are experiencing a massive shock to input prices. Every business should consider if cutting carbon could cut costs and it's important that we support the business community explore their options through access to finance to invest in cost reducing measures like energy efficiency."

Research by Natwest suggests 87 per cent of UK SMEs are unaware of their business's total carbon emissions, despite the fact that almost half recognise it is important to lower their emissions in the next five years.