'Not just fossil fuels': Nearly 500 climate litigation cases filed in 2021

Legal action poses a growing risk for the fossil fuel industry and other companies in high-emitting industries, according to a major new report published today which shows that almost 500 climate-related litigation cases have been filed around the world since 2020.

The report - titled Global trends in climate change litigation: 2022 snapshot - has been compiled by Joana Setzer and Catherine Higham at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The report is to be launched today at an event on Global Trends in Climate Litigation at the London School of Economics and Political Science, as part of London Climate Action Week.

According to the new research, 475 cases were filed between 1 January 2020 and 31 May 2022. The vast majority - more than two-thirds - were filed in the US, but there are growing signs climate litigation is a global trend with almost seven per cent of cases in countries in the 'Global South'.

There is also evidence that companies beyond the fossil fuel sector are increasingly being targeted with climate-related legal action. "Cases are also being filed against a more diverse range of corporate actors," the report notes. "In the calendar year 2021, while 16 of the 38 cases against corporate defendants were filed against fossil fuel companies, more than half were filed against defendants in other sectors, with food and agriculture, transport, plastics and finance all being targeted in multiple cases."

The authors analysed records of just over 2,000 current or past cases of climate litigation since 1986. Cases have been filed in 44 countries and 15 international or regional courts and tribunals, including the courts of the European Union. Nearly a quarter were filed since the start of 2020.

Looking further forward, Setzer and Catherine Higham suggested that climate litigation is likely to continue to increase in countries in the Global South "where litigants are mounting large-scale challenges to policies that would involve the development of untapped fossil fuel reserves and 'lock in' development pathways dependent on fossil fuels".

The authors also draw attention to the growing likelihood legal action could target individual business leaders and governments, as well as corporations. "We anticipate more litigation focusing on personal responsibility (ranging from criminal actions to cases focused on the duties of directors, officers and trustees to manage climate risks), but also international litigation addressing the prevention of and redress (or ‘loss and damage') for climate change," the report states.

And the report points to how even businesses and governments with net zero strategies in place could face legal action challenging the credibility of their plans. The report predicts "a continued rise in litigation against governments and major emitters challenging commitments that over-rely on greenhouse gas removals or 'negative emissions' technologies, as well as cases that are explicitly concerned with the climate and biodiversity nexus".