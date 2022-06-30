The high profile Frontier initiative has this week announced new backing for six early-stage carbon removal technologies, as it aims to "bridge the enormous gap" between emissions targets and current rates of emissions reductions.

First announced in April, the $925m Frontier initiative is backed by a group of leading US corporates, including Google-owner Alphabet, Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta, Stripe, Shopify, and McKinsey Sustainability.

The group has vowed to ramp up investment in early stage projects to directly remove carbon dioxide from the air, in response to the IPCC's recent report that underscored how carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects are likely to prove critical to achieving global climate goals. Models project that by 2050 the world will need to permanently remove billions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year to meet the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement. But to date, fewer than 10,000 tonnes have been removed in total.

Frontier announced yesterday that it had facilitated its first purchases of captured emissions on behalf of online payments giant Stripe from six leading CDR start-ups from around the world: AspiraDAC, Calcite-Origen, Lithos Carbon, RepAir, Travertine, and Living Carbon.

Stripe will is set to spend $2.4m buying carbon removal from the six companies, with another $5.4m contingent on projects reaching agreed technical milestones. Prices range between $500 and $1,800 per ton of carbon removed, Frontier said, with Stripe acting as the first commercial customer for all six projects.

"Carbon removal is now necessary to achieve our climate goals, alongside radical emissions reductions," said Nan Ransohoff ,who leads Frontier. "Today's purchases will give six new and promising projects an opportunity to prototype their technologies, but there's a long way to go to hit gigaton-scale by 2050.

"The majority of Frontier's $925m will go on multiyear offtake agreements designed to help companies scale up their technologies. But while the field is so nascent, we need to keep up momentum on pre-purchases like these to get more companies to the starting line."

One UK and US-based project to secure backing from Frontier is Calcite-Origen. The direct air capture (DAC) project accelerates the natural process of carbon mineralization by contacting highly-reactive slaked lime with ambient air to capture CO2. The resulting carbonate minerals create a concentrated CO2 stream for geologic storage, according to the company. "The inexpensive materials and fast cycle time make this a promising approach to affordable capture at scale," Frontier said.

Frontier pointed to a number of themes which emerged from the 26 applications it had received for its initial wave of contracts. It found that a wider variety of solutions is meeting or exceeding its bar for durability, with applications spanning nine distinct approaches to CDR, including direct ocean capture, biomass burial, and synthetic biology. An increased diversity within each pathway is also emerging with direct air capture (DAC) applications ranging from electrochemical capture on railcars to modular, solar powered metal-organic framework (MOF) adsorption systems.

Frontier also said it was encouraged by ideas for safe alkalinity production at scale, vital because CO2 is an acidic molecule. One approach, using large-scale waste sources such as mine tailings, could remove up to 0.5 gigatons of CO2 a year, it said.

The news came in the same week as DAC specialist Climeworks announced it has started construction of its largest project to date at a site in Iceland.