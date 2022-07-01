Plastic pollution: It is time for citizen science to get the credit it deserves

clock • 4 min read
Plastic pollution: It is time for citizen science to get the credit it deserves

Businesses and governments should support citizen science initiatives in every way they can, writes Surfers Against Sewage's Hugo Tagholm

Earlier this month, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) published a report which outlined that the amount of plastic waste produced globally is on track to triple by 2060....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'We are worried': UK climate advisors slam 'shocking' lack of net zero delivery

29 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
03

TfL opens bidding to power London Tube network with renewable electricity

27 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

This is the future climate hawks want to see

30 June 2022 • 7 min read
05

How the UK's net zero transition is progressing: In 10 charts

29 June 2022 • 9 min read

More on Waste

Credit: Amazon
Waste

Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

Online retail giant will instead use 100 per cent recycled and 100 per cent recyclable packing paper in its parcels

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 01 July 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Kroger and Loop
Waste

'Taking the circular economy mass market': New study seeks to tackle reusable packaging barriers

Research explores best practices that can drive adoption of re-usable packaging systems

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 June 2022 • 4 min read
Convenience is key: Why single-use packaging alternatives must be frictionless
Waste

Convenience is key: Why single-use packaging alternatives must be frictionless

Reusable packaging should aim to rival single-use packaging in its simplicity in order to drive behaviour change, writes Hubbub's Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read