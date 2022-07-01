Plastic pollution: It is time for citizen science to get the credit it deserves

Businesses and governments should support citizen science initiatives in every way they can, writes Surfers Against Sewage's Hugo Tagholm
Earlier this month, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) published a report which outlined that the amount of plastic waste produced globally is on track to triple by 2060....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial