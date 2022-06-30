Agriculture is the missing piece in the UK's net zero plans

Land management could make or break the UK's net zero transition, yet agriculture is one of the few major sectors without its own decarbonisation strategy, writes WWF's Jo Furtado
Especially in the deep midsummer, the UK's green and pleasant landscapes don't look like they would present a problem for reaching our climate goals. Yet, our agricultural emissions have been mostly static...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial