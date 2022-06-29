With three months to go to the third annual Net Zero Festival, and the first in-person edition of the flagship event, BusinessGreen is today launching its new Net Zero Festival Hub.

Hosted in association with the Festival's lead partners, BCG and Schroders, the content hub will collate all the news, analysis, and opinion from the two day Festival and NZF+ virtual summit, as well as all BusinessGreen's reporting on the net zero transition in the run up to the event.

Coming on the same day as the Climate Change Committee warned the UK is badly off track to meet its net zero goals, the Net Zero Festival and the new content hub will explore both the barriers to decarbonisation and how businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers are demonstrating how the net zero transition can be accelerated.

The Net Zero Festival will take place in person at The Mermaid venue in central London on September 28th and 29th, followed by the NZF+ virtual event on October 4th. You can now register to attend the Net Zero Festival through the event website.

The Festival will feature a host of top keynote speakers and panel discussions, in-depth workshops, and a unique networking opportunity that will bring together over 600 executives from across the green economy.

More speakers are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks and there is still the potential to join the Festival as a partner to the event.